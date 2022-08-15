firefighters-keep-lost-ram-as-therapy-animal-until-returned-to-owner

In a story first published last week, a fire crew in Graham, Washington adopted a ram that had been wandering the town’s streets. One member of the fire crew corralled the ram in their backyard before the entire team adopted the pet.

”We’ve just been calling it the ‘Graham Ram,’” said Graham Fire & Rescue Captain Andrew Kolabis. “I think out of maybe out of fear of attachment we haven’t given him a name yet.”

Station 96 proudly adopted the ram after calling animal control and being dissatisfied with their answer. Luckily, the ram will meet two friends at his new home. The station also owns two goats which live there full-time.

“Animal control said they could come get it in a few days, but they said they’d probably end up putting it down,” said Kolabis. “We’re already set up for animals like that, so it seemed like a pretty natural thing to just grab it and rehome it here and try to find its owner.”

When the crew took the ‘Graham Ram’ back to their station, he met his neighbors in their fenced-in living area. Apparently, the ram and goats have been getting along since the newcomer moved in. The goats help trim the trees and grass surrounding the station, as well as serving as pets, mascots, and therapy animals for the crew. You can watch a video of the ram here or below.

Graham Fire & Rescue Looks For Owner of the Lost Ram

Graham Fire & Rescue began scouring social media to look for the ram’s owners. They don’t know if they’ll be able to find the owners, but they didn’t want to ram to be put down by animal control. Perhaps the firefighters have found a new pet to accompany their goats!

Kolabis says the goats are taking kindly to their new friend. “It seems to fit in well. It really likes our goats,” said Kolabis. The goats, and now ‘Graham Ram,’ serve as therapy pets for the crew at Station 96.

Kolabis talked about the importance of the goats for the unit. “Laughter is the best medicine, I think. So it’s always fun to come out, if you’re feeling down or have a rough call you can come out here and… you end up giggling, no matter what’s going on,” he said.

Plenty of fans of the ram commented on YouTube to offer support or suggest names for the cute animal. However, the firefighters had said they didn’t want to name the ram for fear of attachment.

One commenter simply said, “Keep him healthy.” Another user listed a slew of names, “They are adorable…” they began. “Thank you for helping these kids!!! ARIES (latin), RAMSES (a prince in Egypt), OR RAMMY (a saying) meaning: a noisy disturbance or free-for-all and he sure seems like a noisy guy… full of spirit.”

Perhaps they’ll take her advice if they keep him, but for now, they’re actively looking for the ram’s owner.