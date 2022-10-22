Firefighters Rescue Tawny Owl Trapped in Wood-Burning Stove

Scottish Firefighters have rescued an owl after it got trapped in the flue of a wood-burning stove.

According to reports, the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) was phoned in by a resident who wanted the organization to free what was initially thought to be a hawk. In addition, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was also alerted. However, once they arrived on the scene, officials determined it was not a hawk but a tawny owl.

After they removed the owl, they examined the creature and gave it some food and water before being released back into the wild.

“This was quite a tricky rescue and when I first arrived all I could see were the bird’s feet and some feathers sticking out of the wood burner,” said Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Lynn Cruickshank.

She continued: “I managed to get hold of the bird and get them out of the flue, but I couldn’t get them past the damper at the top of the stove. I then realized the bird was a tawny owl and too big to fit.

“Eventually it was agreed that we could break the seal around the stove and flue and remove the stove to free the owl. We’re so grateful to the member of the public for being so understanding and helpful.”

She added: “Thankfully the owl was unharmed from the adventure.”

In addition, SFRS watch commander Dennis Chalmers said, “We were pleased to be able to help this magnificent bird, and it’s great to know that it’s now back in the wild.

He added: “Our highly-skilled crews answer a wide range of calls to help animals in distress across the country.”

UK animal sanctuary owner charged for improperly displaying owl

Recently, the founder of a Cumbria Owl Sanctuary in the UK is due to appear in court. The news comes after officials charged him with numerous animal welfare offenses.

Per reports, Paul Rose is alleged to have breached regulations regarding displaying a tawny owl named Ludo. The offense occurred sometime between March 1st and March 7th of this year.

Earlier in 2022, a local animal welfare charity raided two addresses linked to his Owl Sanctuary. As a result, officials revoked his license to exhibit animals.

RSPCA officers, along with the Barrow Council and the police, seized around 30 different birds from the sanctuary in March. According to reports, Rose is set to appear in court on October 31.

The Owl Sanctuary describes itself as a “rescue and rehabilitation center working together towards education on the conservation of owls.” It’s been in operation for nearly 14 years. During its time, the organization visited schools with its owl for educational events and other venues.