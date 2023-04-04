First-Person Grizzly Bear Attack Captured By Dirt Biker: Video

Thanks to some quick thinking and hasty revving, this dirt biker saved his friend from being mauled by a grizzly bear. And it’s all caught on camera.

Helmet cams are excellent for sharing the excitement of dirt and mountain biking. But who would’ve thought this would be the outcome of a ride? Posted to BusyWild‘s Facebook page this past Sunday, the harrowing clip shows a grizzly bear charging from first-person perspective. Apparently, the unfortunate dirt biker hit a rut and crashed right next to a grizzly den. The giant bruin emerges with lightning speed – and he is pissed.

Emerging from his subterranean home, the giant immediately lashes out at the dirt bike – sending pieces flying. But the biker’s buddy is a quick thinker. He revs his two-stroke hard, repeats, and the bear retreats. Honestly, words will never do this video justice. It is truly insane to witness:

BusyWild doesn’t provide any further information on the bikers or the video itself. But this doesn’t appear to be a coastal environment, so it’s definitely fair to call this incredibly angry bruin an inland grizzly. Outside of that, we’re just thrilled this ended with a retreating bear and not a full-on attack.

This encounter is also a stellar example of how effective a deterrent noise is for bears. In this case, it very well may have saved both bikers’ lives.

Deterring Brown, Grizzly Bears is Multi-Faceted

As the National Park Service explains, every bear encounter is different. Like us humans, all bear species exhibit different behaviors during different situations. Understanding the bear’s behavior makes the difference between life and death as a result.

The key point to know is this: There are two types of bear charges, bluffs and aggression.

Bluff charges are the most common, and are what we saw in the dirt bike encounter above. In this charge, the bear’s purpose is to scare or intimidate you.

“When a bear bluff charges, it will have its head and ears up and forward. The bear will puff itself up to look bigger. It will bound on its front paws toward you (moving in big leaps), but then stop short or veer off to one side. Often bears retreat after a bluff charge, or they may vocalize loudly,” NPS explains of bear behavior. This applies to both brown and black bears.

In the event of a bluff charge, DO NOT RUN from the bear.

Running is what prey does, and may trigger the bear to pursue and attack. Instead, stand your ground and be prepared to defend yourself with whatever you have on hand. Carrying bear spray is always recommended in bear country.

In turn, aggressive charges by bears are immensely dangerous. “Bears may yawn or clack their teeth, and pound their front paws on the ground while huffing,” NPS cites. “These are warning signs. These behaviors indicate that a bear is stressed, and it may be getting ready to charge. It will have its head down and ears pointed back, and the bear will come at you like a freight train.”

Always be ready to protect and defend yourself against a charging bear. But the first line of defense will always be avoiding a bear’s territory or personal space in general.

