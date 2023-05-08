Fish escapes multiple bald eagles in mid-air capture

Wildlife videographer Mark Smith filmed the fish’s harrowing escape as half a dozen bald eagles fought over this single catch in mid-air.

“Escape” may be a bit generous, as this fish’s fate was obviously in the hands, er, talons, of these baldies. But fish of this size pack powerful bodies of solid muscle, making them incredibly difficult to keep ahold of. Putting them to use, the fish, which looks to be a mid-sized salmon, thrashes under the loosening grip of an eagle. And escape this aquatic survivor does.

Bald eagles are impressive hunters, but they will also scavenge and source easy meals whenever they can. Baldies will often fight one another over for kills, too; even going as far as to snatch fish from one another in mid-air. This is one of those bouts, and it makes for quite the spectacle:

Massive eagle fight and the fish wins! Mark Smith via Instagram

None of the other eagles prove fast enough to snatch this fish while flying, however. Instead, it takes a tumble from around 40-50 feet in the air and passes every single predator on the way down. With a splash, the fish lives to swim another day.

Engaged in the fight are multiple mature bald eagles and one juvenile. Although he’s nearing his fellows in size, the juvenile still sports the heavy brown plumage of a youngster. Once he’s fully mature, the feathers on his head will give him the signature “bald” white pattern, too. His tail will also fill out to be solid white, while the peppering of his body and wings will give way to solid brown.

All the while, this juvenile is learning the ways of his species from these elders. And this fish just survived it all.

Bald eagles are fantastic teachers and parents

Bald eagles are known for their impressive parenting skills, investing a great deal of time and energy into raising their young. They’re a monogamous species, meaning they typically mate for life. And once a bond is formed and offspring reared, both the male and females take turns incubating their eggs, then caring for their offspring.

As the National Wildlife Federation cites, bald eagles lay one to three eggs each year, which hatch after approximately 35 days. The parents take turns keeping the eggs warm, and after they hatch, they take turns feeding and caring for the chicks. Parents fiercely guard their nests and offspring during this time.

As bald eagle chicks grow and develop, their parents gradually reduce the amount of care they provide. By around 10-12 weeks, the young eagles are ready to leave the nest and begin their own independent lives. But their connection doesn’t truly stop here.

Baldies form fascinating social colonies in preferred hunting and breeding grounds. And it is here that juvenile bald eagles learn by watching adults. In such areas, family groups will communicate, spar, pair up for mating, and even fight to the death.

By entering the fray Mark Smith filmed above, this juvenile is learning crucial social and hunting skills that will ensure his survival.