florida-police-officer-claims-he-photographed-ufo-near-air-force-base

In this case, UFO may stand for “unidentified Florida object” after a local police officer supposedly photographed one earlier this month. Apparently, Bradenton Beach police officer Charles Morose spotted the strange object passing over Anna Maria island.

At the time of the UFO sighting, Morose was on patrol at Coquina Beach on November 5. Following the bizarre incident, he submitted the photo to the Anna Maria Island Sun, and in it, there does appear to be some black mass floating off to the left of a U.S. Coast Guard plane.

According to Morose, the Coast Guard plane may have seen the UFO, too, as he noticed the aircraft change course shortly after the mass caught his attention, too.

“I saw a Coast Guard plane flying over the bay, then I watch them turn back toward the Gulf. I thought what the heck is that as I look up and saw a big black thing in the sky,” he said. “I’m estimating based on the size of the plane in the sky, it was at least the size of a car, or maybe a small aircraft.”

Officer Says UFO Traveled ‘at Least 500 mph’

Initially, when Morose saw the UFO, the object was mostly stationary. When the USCG plane began to follow it, though, it quickly changed trajectory and launched into the abyss.

“That thing had to be moving at least 500 mph. It just shot off like a rocket toward the horizon and it was just gone. I’m no UFO conspiracy theorist, and I’m not saying it was from space or anything like that, but there was something in the sky and it was hauling butt,” Morose explained.

The Florida officer may not know what exactly was hovering above Anna Maria Island, but he is sure that it was neither an animal nor drone. Meanwhile, the Coast Guard has yet to share any information about the object and instead claims that there are no reported sightings at the time or date that Morose was on patrol. However, according to OutKick, a USCG rep told the publication that there was, in fact, a C-130 flying in the area around the time that Morose snapped the photo.

The conflicting information leaves us with more questions than answers and may have Floridians looking toward the skies a little closer in the coming days.

The reported sighting comes on the heels of another potential UFO that a woman in Singapore caught on camera. In her photo, shared with the Nature Society Facebook group, a black ring floated in the air. Some offered theories of well-choreographed birds while others supported the chance of alien life entering the atmosphere. This happened to be the second sighting in the area within the past five years.