Funniest Animal Photo Contest Gets Over 5,000 Submissions: See Hysterical Top Contenders

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have crowned their winner for the funniest animal photo, and it’s a doozy. Photographer Jennifer Hadley claimed the top prize in the contest. She took a photo of a 3-month-old lion cub falling out of a tree in the Serengeti of Tanzania.

“It was definitely unexpected,” said Hadley to NPR. “How often do you see cats falling out of trees?”

Hadley shared the secret of these hilarious photographs, saying that wildlife photographers often prepare for the unexpected.

“What you can anticipate is potentially something happening so you want to position yourself in the way you think that animals will move, where the light is, how that’s going to affect the speed of your camera,” she said.

For the top prize, Hadley will receive a handmade trophy from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s Wonder Workshop. She will also receive two photography bags and a one-week Kenyan safari. She told NPR that she hopes to capture images of the great migration in the Serengeti on her trip.

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Name Top Winner: See the Highly Commended Runners-Up for Funniest Animal Photo

A photographer for over 50 years, John Chaney captured a hilarious photo in 2021. A bear seemingly gets slapped in the face by a salmon on the banks of Brooks Falls in Alaska. Chaney was one of 10 highly commended winners in the contest.

Photographer Jean Jacques Alcalay took a photo of a hippo yawning next to a heron, looking like it was going to swallow the bird whole. It won the Spectrum Photo Creatures in the Air Award. Meanwhile, Miroslav Srb. snapped a photo of a raccoon seemingly thanking him for feeding it shrimp on a Florida beach, according to NPR.

There were photos of monkeys, cranes and blue bulls, meerkats, owls, a duckling walking across a turtle bridge, and a seemingly headless penguin.

John Chaney spoke about what it’s like to be a wildlife photographer. Similar to Hadley’s experience, Chaney said he prepares for the unexpected.

“Wherever wildlife is happening, you try to stake out a good spot and you just take pictures for hours trying to get the best image, whether it’s a unique facial expression or an animal doing something unique to make the picture special,” he told NPR.

As for how to get the best comedy photographs, Chaney didn’t have a lot of advice. Instead, he said, “It’s just luck.”

Award-Winning Photographer Jennifer Hadley Explains Story Behind Her Photo

As for Jennifer Hadley’s winning photo, titled “Not So Cat-Like Reflexes,” she explained the story behind it on the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards website.

“This 3-month-old cub and his sibling were in a tree. The other lionesses were in other trees and on the ground,” she explained. “He wanted to get down and walked all over the branches looking for the right spot and finally just went for it. It was probably his first time in a tree, and his descent didn’t go so well. He was just fine, though, after landing on the ground. He got up and ran off with some other cubs.”