Giant 50-Pound Python Pulled From Clogged Toilet

A man was perplexed last week when his toilet simply refused to flush. It didn’t appear clogged, but clearly, something was in there. Just as he was about to break out the plunger, the culprit reared its scaly head: trapped in the toilet was a monstrous 50-pound python.

After overcoming the initial shock, Thailand resident Chang Lantanoy took to Facebook to share images of the bizarre scene on the page All About Thailand Snakes. In one of the photos, the python’s head is clearly poking out of the toilet drain.

“The landlord is confused? Why can’t I [flush the toilet]?” Lantanoy wrote in the caption of the post, translated into English. “Not going down no matter what pops up I can’t crawl up. I’m stuck when I step back. I’m in trouble. Ending well. Prepare to release back to nature.”

Unable to remove the python on his own, the man contacted a local wildlife rescue team to help him free the snake from his plumbing. Unfortunately, the python was so large and wedged so deeply in the toilet that they had to disconnect the pipes and cut through them in order to get the snake out.

Subsequent photos of the unusual rescue showed the snake’s girth filling the entirety of the pipe, making it clear why they couldn’t simply tug it free. Another revealed the python’s full size, rescuers stretching it out in front of their truck to show that the animal and vehicle were equal in length.

Officials then weighed the mammoth snake, discovering that it tipped the scales at a jaw-dropping 50.7 pounds.

Toilet Pythons Aren’t All That Uncommon in Thailand

Loading the python into their truck, officials drove it to a safe location, far from any residential areas, and released it back into the wild. Thankfully, neither Lantanoy nor the python was injured in the encounter. This isn’t always the case with python encounters, especially when the reptile finds its way into a toilet.

As you might imagine, snakes and toilets don’t really mix. A python in a toilet can easily become frightened by a sitting human. Taking the approach as a threat, it reacts by biting them in a most unwelcome place.

Back in 2020, a woman from Thailand sat on her toilet only to be greeted by a snake bite on her finger and buttocks. A year later, a Thailand man was sitting on the toilet when he suddenly felt a strange bump beneath him. Looking down, he saw a python in the bowl below him and lept from the toilet in fear.

Luckily, this snake was wholly unfazed. It ignored the terrified man entirely, even as he threw soap in its face hoping to scare it away.

Then, of course, there was the truly unlucky man who found a python in his toilet in 2016. Before he could escape, the snake bit down on his penis. Pythons are non-venomous, but that did little to soothe the pain in his nether regions.