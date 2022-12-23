Giant Bull Moose Brutally Kicks Young Girl as Group of People Stand Inches Away: VIDEO

During the winter months, we always see videos of people foolishly interacting with wildlife surface. This video of a giant bull moose is no different. In this video posted to Instagram, a swarm of eager tourists crowd around a bull moose, who instinctively feels threatened by their advances. However, the tourists pay the moose’s warnings no mind, continuing to crowd around the animal as they take pictures.

The video seems to take place in Russia, but these tourists possess the same traits of American tourists who love to get too close to wildlife. Even though most experts recommend staying at least 25 yards away from these creatures. However, this group of dozens of tourists all appear within ten yards of the animal. Some are less than a few feet from the beast as they take pictures.

However, after giving a warning by nodding its head, the moose roars into action. It promptly takes its front hooves and kicks a small child to the ground. Many people in the comment section of the post chastised the parents of the child for ever allowing their kid that close to such a dangerous animal. The crowd gasps after the moose kicks, and it steps back away from the people filming.

People Online Ridicule Parents of Child For Getting Too Close to Bull Moose

Someone yells that the moose “took charge on a little girl,” according to the subtitles. The moose then advances again, kicking up before scampering away out of fear, standing near trees for protection from its perceived threats. Then, the video ends.

Scores of people took to the comment section to announce their anger or frustration with the situation.

“What the f is wrong with parents literally standing a foot away from a bull moose with their children?? Omg,” one user wrote.

Another person commented on how strange it was that people acted as if the moose was in the wrong when these people were encroaching on the wild animal’s territory and sense of security. “I love how no one moves back after the girl is kicked and they all act like the moose did something wrong,” they wrote.

One user commented that the video was important. They claimed that it serves to let people know that this can happen when crowding a bull moose. “Sorry for the poor kid and the moose, but this needs to be seen. All too often, the animals become the villains and it’s the adult’s who are at fault. This animal is in it’s habitat and should be left undisturbed.”

The video provides no update on the health of the child that was kicked by the moose, and it’s important to remember that all people should stay a safe distance away from these creatures. The National Park Service recommends a distance of 25 yards at least, especially during the rut, when males become more aggressive.