Giant Bull Moose Comes Within Inches of Terrified Hiker Hiding Behind Tree: VIDEO

A hiker is counting their blessings following a white-knuckle moment with a bull moose. While some might think coming face-to-face with a bear or a mountain lion is one of the most terrifying things that can happen to you while on a trail, this hiker might say otherwise.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), moose can weigh upwards of 1,200 pounds in Colorado, with some bulls growing to be around six feet tall at the shoulder. However, the creatures can be even larger in other places, like Alaska and Canada.

As if size were not enough, moose can also be highly aggressive animals, even when they’re unbothered.

In this recent video, a hiker crouches behind a tree as the behemoth of a beast strolls past the hiker. While it’s unclear how someone was able to shoot this viral clip, the hiker made the right choice in being cautious.

Hiker hides behind a tree as a moose approaches 🌲🦌 pic.twitter.com/dNe8IV7nER — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) October 15, 2022

According to wildlife experts, if you’re out hiking and run into a moose on the trail, never approach it. Instead, carefully observe its movements and behavior and slowly back away. However, if you see that it’s exhibiting aggressive behavior or begins to charge you, experts say to “run as fast as you can and try to put a large object between you [and the moose] such as a boulder, car or tree.”

Two bull moose battle it out as drivers watch in horror

In a recent video from Reddit, viewers watch in horror as two bull moose battled it out with one another. However, they had an audience: Colorado motorists.

As the animals hit each other’s antlers, you can see one slamming into the side of a car, snapping off someone’s side mirror. Then, moments later, one of the moose gets knocked into the bed of a pick-up truck.

If you find yourself in a situation such as this one, never engage with the animals. Moose engage in sparring partly because it’s a natural behavior, and you stepping in can result in serious consequences such as an injury.

If you see any moose behavior that is cause for concern, it’s best to contact your local wildlife officials.

While moose are generally peaceful creatures, it’s best to avoid them at all costs. This is because moose are massive and not to be messed with under any circumstances. In Alaska alone, they can have a population of greater than 175,000.

One dangerous element about moose is that they don’t fear humans, unlike other creatures such as deer.

Because of this, they can trample you or charge you at the drop of a hatch. When this happens, all you can do is try to run away.

They usually attack if they feel threatened or their young are nearby. Moose incidents spike in September and October, their mating season, and early Spring also due to raising their young calves.