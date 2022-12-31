Giant Crocodile Brutally Devours Smaller Croc in Bone-Chilling Photos: LOOK

One could say that it’s a “croc-eat-croc-world” out there. Well, it is in the case of one terrifying incident as a massive crocodile chomps down on a smaller one in South Africa’s Kruger National Park recently.

When wildlife photographer Anne-Marie Scheepers was visiting the popular South African National Park she found herself witnessing a shocking sight as a large crocodile decides to snack on a smaller crocodile in the wild. At first, reports note, the photographer thought she was witnessing a mating ritual. But the encounter soon turned violent and it was clear this two-hour-long sustained attack was anything but.

According to Scheepers, she was on an eight-day excursion in the area when she witnessed the wild moment. It all started when she noticed “something strange” while passing a dam in the national park.

“As we were on our way from Lower-Sable, passing Sunset Dam, I noticed something strange,” she recalls. Scheepers explains that she asked her driver to back up and go back to the area so she could take a second look.

“I saw the crocodile with another crocodile in its mouth,” Scheepers recalls. “At first, thought it was part of a mating ritual.”

However, the photographer soon learned that this encounter was something very different after getting a closer look through her camera lens. This is when Scheepers noticed blood on the big crocodile’s teeth.

“It became clear to us that this was no mating ritual,” Scheepers says. Instead, the photographer says, this was a brutal attack.

The Bone Chilling Croc-On-Croc Battle Lasted At Least Two Hours

Scheepers recalls how the big crocodile started to do what is referred to as the “death roll” in the water. The small crocodile was still alive and bravely fighting, despite the dire circumstances.

“We could see the small croc opening and slowly closing its mouth while moving its tail,” Scheepers explains. The big crocodile then moved out of the water a bit while repeatedly shaking the little one every 10 to 15 minutes.

These massive Nile crocodiles inhabit the sub-Saharan area of Africa. The huge reptiles can reach some shocking sizes as big as 20 feet. They can weigh up to 1,650 pounds.

The adult Nile crocodiles eat a variety of prey including fish, amphibians, and other reptiles. However, the Nile crocodile’s diet isn’t limited to just these. The massive predators can take on a wide variety of large vertebrates such as antelope, buffalo, smaller hippos, and large cats like lions.