PHOTO: Giant Crocodile Spotted Carrying Dead Man’s Body Through Lagoon

CONTENT WARNING: Graphic Images of a Deceased Person

In disturbing news out of Mexico, a crocodile was spotted dragging a dead body through lagoon waters recently. Journalist Porfirio Ibarra posted a video of the incident on Twitter, showing the crocodile swimming through the waters of Laguna del Carpintero in Tampico Tamaulipas carrying the deceased man in its jaws.

The body was already missing its left forearm and foot. Horrified onlookers stared helplessly as the crocodile swam by, holding the man face-down by his head and right shoulder. It’s suspected that the reptile could be about 18 feet long. “Presumably the man entered the lagoon to swim and was attacked by the animal,” wrote Ibarra on Twitter. It is illegal to swim in Laguna del Carpintero, though.

Local journalist Jorge Becerril also shared the video, claiming that not long after, officials removed the body from the water. There is no word on the man’s identity or what exactly happened.

Giant croc carries dead man’s body through Mexican lagoon https://t.co/jtDaCQwB1q pic.twitter.com/uK0QCJ9ixP — New York Post (@nypost) August 19, 2022

This is a developing story…