Giant Komodo Dragon Catches Ocean-Bound Deer

Few predators are as imposing as the Komodo dragon, our largest extant lizard. This fleeing deer never stood a chance.

Named for the island ecosystem they inhabit, Komodo dragons are immense reptilian carnivores revered the world over for their tenacity and strength. This, of course, translates into some of the most insane wildlife footage ever captured. Nature is a brutal place, after all.

These gigantic lizards, a member of the monitor lizard family, dine on a wide variety of live prey and carrion. But the preferred food of adults on Komodo island is a particular native deer species.

Timor rusa deer (Cervus timorensis) might as well have “Komodo food” written on their dainty sides. Harsh, but true, as the dragons will go out of their way to hunt, kill, and consume these cervids specifically. Which is exactly what happens in the video below.

As the deer attempts to escape the gigantic reptile by fleeing into the ocean, she is met with the horror of a fast-swimming dragon. Again, the poor thing never stood a chance.

Beware that this is a brutal interaction between predator and prey that ends with a dead deer. To watch the YouTube video, click here.

SIZE MATTERS: Komodo dragon and National park ranger, Varanus komodoensis, Indonesia, Indian Ocean, Komodo National Park (Photo by Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

As the photo above clearly shows, being the largest lizard in the world makes you a man-sized predator. Most weigh the same as an average human, too, which is around 130-200 pounds. The biggest ever recorded, however, was a whopping 366 pounds and over 10 feet long, the Smithsonian cites. That’s a big lizard. It also makes them fiercely capable predators that can take down prey several times their own size. Some are far larger than the deer they prefer.

Komodo Dragons On the Hunt

Found on the Indonesian islands of Komodo, Rinca, Flores, Gili Motang, and Padar, Komodos primarily hunt during the day. Like many predators, these giants use keen senses of smell and hearing to locate prey. But they are also capable of detecting electromagnetic fields, which helps them locate animals hiding under the ground. As if the fight wasn’t unfair enough already.

Per National Geographic, when the dragons smell something they want to eat, they will flick their tongue, which collects scent particles and transfers them to a special organ in the roof of their mouth called the Jacobson’s organ. This allows them to accurately track the scent to its source.

After they locate their prey, Komodo dragons then use their powerful legs and tail, sharp claws, and gaping maw to capture it. That maw is filled with serrated teeth used to tear their prey apart. And as the San Deigo Zoo explains, Komodo dragons do, in fact, have venomous saliva.

This venom causes their prey to become weak and disoriented, making it easier for the dragon to finish the kill – which is exactly what we see in the video above.

Komodos create their venomous saliva in a gland in their lower jaw, and it works by causing a range of physiological effects in their prey. These include shock, paralysis, and blood loss. While the specific workings of the venom are not yet fully understood, the outcome certainly is. And that’s a dead prey animal.