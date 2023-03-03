LOOK: Giant Venomous Spider Found Blocking Homeowner’s Light Switch

When was the last time you inspected your light switches before flipping them on or off? Well, you might want to start. One man mindlessly reached for a light switch Friday only for his fingers to brush the hairy legs of a giant venomous spider instead.

The horrifying incident occurred on February 24 in a home in Simon’s Town in the Western Cape of South Africa. Unlike you or I, however, he didn’t scream or faint from the mere sight of the enormous arachnid. On the contrary, he hardly batted an eye.

The large rain spider just happened to find its way into the home of experience snake catcher Steve Meighan. After years of handling some of the world’s most dangerous critters, it takes more than a venomous spider to scare him.

“[I] went to switch the light off in my snake room and almost pressed this guy by accident,” the reptile wrangler calmly explained in a Facebook post.

Meighan explained that the beastly spiders are quite common in South Africa, so it didn’t catch him quite as off guard as it might have otherwise. Of course, not everyone is afraid of spiders, but his relaxed reaction wasn’t the strangest part. Meighan was so unfazed by the spider that he didn’t even escort it out of his home. Instead, he just left it there.

“Although big, [rain spiders] are very placid,” he said. “I just moved its back leg a bit so that I could switch the light off. It was accommodating and moved the leg for me but didn’t run away or anything.”

The Venomous Rain Spider is the Second Largest Spider in South Africa

The venomous rain spider regularly grows to about 4 inches, making them the second-largest spider in South Africa. The only spider larger is the baboon spider, a relative of the tarantula whose thick, fuzz-covered body is only made more unsettling by its 6-inch length.

As the majority of South Africa rests within the southern hemisphere, Meighan’s coastal hometown is currently deep in summer – spiders’ most active season. “We get summer rains that bring out the bugs and things they hunt,” he told Newsweek.

Despite their unnerving appearance, Meighan insists that the venomous rain spider isn’t harmless in the least – not to humans, at least. Though they deliver a vicious bite, their venom isn’t powerful enough to cause any real damage.

“It is painful but not a train smash,” the snake catcher explained. “I have been nipped a few times and nothing happens. Feels like a quick jab of two sharp needles. It was itchy for around 30 minutes then I forgot about it.”

The venomous spider species you want to avoid, Meighan says, are sac spiders, violin spiders, and button spiders. As a close relative of the black widow, button spiders pose the greatest threat.

“We get two species in South Africa: the black button spider which has a more potent venom, although it is the smaller of the two; and the brown button spider which is the larger of the two and more commonly found,” he said. “They have a neurotoxic venom like that of their cousin the black widow.”