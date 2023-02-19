LOOK: Gigantic Alligator Stares Down Golfers on Florida Golf Course

Living in, or even visiting, Florida comes with a near-guaranteed alligator sighting. A recent image from a local golf course, however, had even the most experienced Floridians doing a double-take, as it featured a gigantic alligator more closely resembling something out of Jurassic Park staring down golfers from across the course.

According to Meteorologist Matt Devitt, the image was captured by Rich Louty at a golf course in Sebring, a city in south-central Florida.

The exact size of the monster gator remains unknown. The largest alligator officially recorded in Florida, however, was a whopping 17 feet, 5 inches. Meanwhile, the largest on record was 19 feet, three inches, this one reported in Louisiana.

The reptilian beast appears more than large enough to swallow a golfer alive. Thankfully, however, humans aren’t on the menu for alligators. Typically, gators stick to fish, snakes, small mammals, turtles, and birds, of which there are likely plenty on and near the golf course.

The image of the gigantic alligator quickly went viral on Facebook, drawing thousands of comments and shares, with many users sharing their fear of the ferocious Floridian.

“I have lived in Florida all my life. That is the biggest one I have seen,” one user wrote. “I love sunny Florida, but these guys keep me from living there,” another said.

“We have lived in Florida since ’89,” added a third. “The biggest I have ever seen was laying across a canal near a boat ramp in DeBary about 20 years ago. He was a bit bigger than this one. We just turned the boat around and went the other way.”

Gigantic Alligator Was Far From the First Spotted on a Florida Golf Course

The dino-sized gator was undoubtedly more than enough incentive for golfers to keep their heads on a swivel while on the course. It is Florida, however, so it was far from the first time residents spotted a gigantic alligator on a golf course.

Back in 2020, the internet went wild over a massive alligator wandering a Florida golf course during Tropical Storm Eta.

While the recent sighting was of a gator sunning itself lazily, this one sparked a bit more unease, as the gator in question was standing, making its slow way toward a nearby body of water while dragging its unsettlingly large tail behind.

Tyler Stolting, a professional at the Valencia Golf and Country Club in Naples, Florida, caught the startling reptile on video. “We’re at the part of 2020 where prehistoric monsters are coming back from extinction,” Stolting wrote on Facebook alongside his shocking footage.

Social media users across the country swore up and down that the animal had to be some sort of gator-dinosaur hybrid. David Steen, a reptile expert at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, however, said that there was “nothing unusual” about the alligator.

“Glad to see people interested in alligators because of this observation,” he wrote. “It’s an iconic species and conservation success story.”