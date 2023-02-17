WATCH: Gigantic Hippos Take Down Crocodiles, Save Wildebeest

Check out this absolutely wild video straight out of Africa. It shows the moment that a team of hippos banded together to save a wildebeest from a crocodile attack. The footage was shared by the media account Latest Sightings back a few years ago. It’s one of the best digital media sources for wildlife content from Africa. Their YouTube channel has more than 3 million subscribers. This video alone has more than 9 million views. T

Their caption provides context for the crazy scene:

“An unsuspecting group of wildebeest sauntered down to the water’s edge for a drink when a huge crocodile jumped right out and immediately grabbed one of the wildebeest, keeping its jaws locked on the animals head. The next moment another croc raced in to try and get something off the menu. The hippos close by seemed to be very perturbed by what was happening and it looked for a moment as if they also wanted to join in on this kill. They kept the wildebeest surrounded and it all looked like a pretty hopeless situation.

The wildebeest was obviously exhausted and it seemed as if the hippos sensed its fear of the whole ordeal. They calmly kept close by to wildebeest but he seemed to have spooked and picked up a second wind changing direction and seeking another escape route. The hippos followed until he reached the shore and managed to get himself out of the water but his back foot was completely injured and one could not help but wonder what his final outcome would be if with the damage he endured. It was exciting to watch in the beginning but then a deep sense of sadness overcame everyone. Nature can be cruel but the circle of life must go on.”

The Hippos Greatest Hits

Another absolutely wild video from Latest Sightings showcases the hippo’s ultimate highlight reel. The mashup of several different incidents displays the raw power of Africa’s biggest beast.

“This video features the hippo – the most dangerous animal in Africa. Hippos are known to have a terrible temper. They are very territorial and therefore they attack anything that comes into their territory, including, cars, elephants, lions, rhinos, and any other animals. Truly an amazing animal for its size, it can weigh almost 2 tons and can run 48 km/h, and with a terribly angry temper to go along it is truly a very deadly animal.

In this clip, you will see a hippo charging a pride of lions, a hippo vs wild dogs, a hippo attacking a herd of impalas, and hippo chases trying to join a pride of lions all in an incredible show of speed and power. Hippos take no nonsense and will even attack a pack of wild dogs. Amazing footage, all from our community – enjoy!”