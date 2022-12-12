Girl Gets Absolutely Bulldozed by Huge Deer While Trying to Hand-Feed It: VIDEO

Nature can teach countless life lessons to those who are willing to learn. Seeing how rivers cut through solid rock over thousands of years is a master class on perseverance and patience. At the same time, watching animals scramble to store food for the long winter months could teach someone about hard work and preparedness. Then again, watching a girl get bulldozed by a deer teaches one of the most valuable lessons of all: play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Watch this grand champion get her “trophy” below.

She went from Disney Princess to WWE real quick 😂pic.twitter.com/hCNwTRZCQ4 — Outsider (@outsider) December 12, 2022

The original post doesn’t give much context to what’s going on here. However, it looks like the young woman is in a park where the deer are accustomed to people feeding and petting them. That’s all well and good. After all, they’re beautiful animals, and getting to see them up close is a treat for just about anyone who can appreciate the glory of nature. On the other hand, it doesn’t matter how cute and cuddly they look, these are still wild animals. After all, bears look like they’d make great cuddle buddies, but that just isn’t the case.

Deer Dozes Wannabe Disney Princess

To be fair to the buck in the video, it doesn’t seem like he’s out to harm the young woman. Instead, his crosshairs were pinned on the other deer in the video. The smaller animal wanted to get in on some of that tasty food the tourist was handing out. The buck wasn’t looking to share. She just happened to be in the way when the buck decided to establish dominance.

Notice that the young woman takes an antler to the face before grabbing the beam and holding on for dear life. This helps to soften her fall. At the same time, it slows the buck down enough that the other deer could get away.

Luckily, it seems like everyone walked away from this life lesson with minor scratches and bruises. However, it could have been much worse.

Bucks Will Ruin Your Day

Deer have been known to attack humans for a variety of reasons. In the rut, bucks become solely focused on mating. At the same time, they get more aggressive than usual. This extra aggression helps them compete for territory and mating rights. At the same time, it could spell trouble for an unsuspecting human.

However, deer don’t just attack people during the rut. Most wild animals will attack when they feel threatened or cornered. This species is no different. We don’t just see this behavior in bucks, though. A doe will attack when she feels threatened or to protect her offspring.

While bucks are generally the only deer with antlers, even does will attack with their hooves. Those sharp hooves combined with their powerful forelegs can mean disaster for an unsuspecting human.

The real lesson here is that wild animals are just that, no matter how cute and cuddly they appear.