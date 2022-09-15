Goat Becomes Internet Sensation With Its 21-Inch Long Ears: VIDEO

Is there anything more adorable than a baby animal? From kittens to fawns (baby deer) to elephant calves, very few things are more heartwarming than an animal in the earliest stage of life. With its fuzzy ears and miniature features, a typical baby goat can draw quite a crowd online. And when you combine the cuteness of a baby goat with abnormally long ears? You get a full-blown internet sensation.

Anglo-Nubian goats are known for their long, pendulous ears. “Long,” however, is relative. The ears of a typical Anglo-Nubian goat extend only an inch beyond their muzzle.

Not for baby Simba, though. The young Pakistani goat’s ears measure an astounding 21 inches in length. The unusual feature has made him a celebrity, both in his hometown of Karachi and the world at large, thanks to social media.

Simba the goat is now an internet sensation thanks to his unusually long ears. pic.twitter.com/5fICiv9gd8 — People (@people) September 15, 2022

According to the goat’s breeder, Mohammad Hasan Narejo, Simba’s ears were already 19 inches long at birth and only continued to grow from there.

“Within 10 to 12 days of his birth, he was already appearing in all the national and international media,” Narejo explained to AFP. “Within 30 days, he became so popular that even a famous personality might take 25 to 30 years to achieve this level of fame.”

Simba is now a few months old and has special holsters for his ears to protect them from potential infection and lower his risk of tripping, as they drag on the ground when he walks. His owner has also registered him with Guinness World Records as the world’s “Greatest of All Time” goat.

Goat Breeder Hopes to Bring Respect to Farming With Beloved Long-Eared Kid

As of now, there’s no such thing as the “Greatest of All Time” goat, nor is there a world record for longest goat ears. Guinness World Records, however, has agreed to send a team to measure the goat’s incredibly long ears.

“They have accepted our application,” Narejo said. “Within 10 to 12 weeks, a team of Guinness Book of World Records will be here in Pakistan to measure its ears.”

Hasan Narejo has received hundreds of calls from buyers intent on purchasing Simba, but the goat breeder has no interest in selling. On the contrary, he hired an armed guard to protect his long-eared friend and says he loves the goat like a pet.

“I have an emotional attachment to this goat,” Narejo told NPR. “I bottle feed the goat myself and help him with exercise.”

The goat breeder, who works to preserve breeds in danger of extinction, added that Simba also sleeps in his house, unlike his other 30 or so other goats. Through Simba, Hasan Narejo hopes create more respect for farming in Pakistan.

“In Pakistan, people do not consider goat farming a respectable profession,” he said. “Goat farming is considered a profession only for uneducated people. Only doctors, engineers or bankers, and other formal professions like these are considered respectable. This is no longer the case now. Simba gave this profession a whole new meaning and respect.”