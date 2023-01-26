The Golden Gate Bridge Makes Haunting ‘Howls’ After New Modification

For nearly a century, drivers have cruised across California‘s iconic Golden Gate Bridge with nothing but their own car engines and radios providing the soundtrack. Now, however, drivers often hear a less familiar sound while crossing the massive steel construct – an eerie, otherworldly howling.

The strange sound can only be heard on windy days, but that’s nearly every day in San Francisco, a city used to frequent gusts from the Pacific Ocean. The sound has been compared to everything from chanting monks to wheezing kazoos, with many social media users going viral after posting their reactions to the disconcerting din.

It’s much louder and more disconcerting than in the video, but this whistling noise is what the Golden Gate Bridge sounds like in the rain and wind.#BombCyclone #AtmosphericRiver #bayareastorm pic.twitter.com/9dC0pYbtwk — Joe Pierre, MD (@psychunseen) January 5, 2023

Hearing the haunting whistling, it’s easy to jump to thoughts of ghosts, aliens, and malfunctioning vehicles. According to IFL Science, however, the true reason for the ghostly howl is none of the above.

Per engineers, the sound comes from a modification made to the Golden Gate Bridge back in 2020. The slats making up the railings are much thinner than in previous years, installed, in part, to deter suicides.

They also perform the all-important function of protecting the Bridge’s structural integrity. The news slats ensure the Golden Gate isn’t “jeopardized during high winds and will allow the Bridge to withstand extreme sustained winds up to 100 miles per hour.”

As Golden Gate officials explained, this is more important than ever due to the “increasing severe weather events” as a result of climate change.

Golden Gate Bridge Engineers Make a Plan to Stop Haunting Howl

The intentions behind the adjustment were good. However, it came with the unexpected consequence of an unsettling noise every time the wind blows. High winds of 22 miles per hour or more now create a low-pitched howl. Meanwhile, winds of 27 mph or more create a high-pitched whistling.

The “singing” bridge is an annoyance to drivers, but is especially problematic for the surrounding area, residents of which can hear the tone clearly from miles away.

Scientists discovered the source of the noise by taking a portion of the railing to a wind tunnel. There, they analyzed the effect of wind on the eerie sound. In doing so, they also devised a plan to stop the hair-raising howl.

By installing U-shaped clips at the end of each slat, engineers can disrupt the airflow passing through, silencing the noise. In their trial runs, the clips successfully reduced the sounds by 75 percent.

“The proposed solution will be invisible to most Golden Gate Bridge users. And, importantly, will not affect the Bridge’s structural stability during sustained high winds,” the proposal explained. Engineers expect to install these clips by the summer of 2023.