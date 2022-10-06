Golfers in Shock as Deer Face Off Against Coyote With a Crowd of Turkeys Watching: VIDEO

In this hilarious video, golfers stand by in shock as two deer face off against a coyote with a crowd of turkeys watching.

The video was reposted by Golf Digest’s Instagram page after being originally posted by user “@julian.marco.”

The chaotic footage starts with the camera focusing on a coyote hiding behind a tree. Two deer stand on the opposite side of the tree, waiting to confront the coyote. Eventually, one deer makes its way behind the tree and spooks the coyote. As the animal moves out of the way of one deer and toward the other, the other deer darts backward.

However, the brave deer continues to confront the coyote. The deer runs toward it again, eventually forcing the coyote to run across the green and nearer to another golfer. That golfer stands and watches the coyote, who still eyes the deer in the distance.

It’s not certain what prompted the incident, whether the coyote tried to attack one of the deer or if the deer were protecting the group of turkeys from the animal. Regardless, the footage is priceless.

You can watch the video below.

Plenty of Instagram users took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the wild encounter.

“Pet the puppy,” one person wrote.

“Is this a zoo or a golf course?!” another commenter said.

“Golf is already hard enough,” another user joked.

“The best part was the guy who flubbed the shot straight at the deer,” one person commented.

“That guy was way too trusting of the coyote,” a final user wrote. “Surprised [it] didn’t take a bite out of his leg.”

Crazy Man Brushes a Wild Coyote with Comb

A TikToker posted an ill-advised video of them brushing a wild coyote with a comb.

In the video, the man repeatedly calls the coyote a “stray dog,” and claims he’s always wanted to rescue one. It appears that he’s joking and that he knows the creature is a coyote.

The coyote turns and flashes its teeth multiple times. Even so, the man continues brushing the animal’s fur.

Then, after being brushed for a few moments, the coyote scurries away and cowers against the wall of the house. The animal seems to be visibly shaken. One commenter reported to know the man personally and claimed the man has now adopted the critter, but that’s unverified.

Other users took to the comment section to react to the crazy video footage.

“Cute coyote… how did you get him to stay like that?” one person asked.

Another commenter suggested that the animal was hungry. “He probably wants food,” they wrote.

“The stray dog is so happy that’s he’s showing his teeth. I bet he feels so blessed,” another said.

“Playing a dangerous game,” another wrote.

“He was not smiling guy,” one person said, seeming to warn the poster.