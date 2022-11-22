Grand Canyon Tourist Nearly Falls Off Cliff in Heart-Stopping Viral Video: WATCH

As one of the most iconic national parks in America, the Grand Canyon, welcomes around five million visitors annually. From the vast hiking trails to unrivaled scenery, there’s truly nothing like it. However, despite having so many well-maintained trails, some visitors continue to think it’s okay to go places they aren’t allowed. Case and point: one tourist recently came extremely close to death after they walked onto a closed-off trail.

In this insane viral video, we see two hikers standing on top of a cliff in the canyon. The pair are taking pictures of the scenic view. Then, suddenly one of them nearly falls off the ledge.

While the hiker in the black poses for the pic, her friend in the blue takes a few steps backward. As she’s attempting to get the best view, she steps into a crack. Thankfully, her foot lands on another ledge right below.

While the scary incident also appeared to have frightened her friend, the woman who slipped didn’t have the reaction we anticipated.

After the account posted the viral clip, people flooded the comments with their thoughts. One horrified viewer wrote, “THIS IS WHY NORMAL PEOPLE ARE AFRAID OF HEIGHTS. I refuse to believe my extreme fear of heights is “irrational.” No. What’s irrational is being so UNAFRAID of heights that you would put yourself in that situation. If there’s a fear that should be built in all of us, it’s a fear of heights and falling. I legitimately do not understand how they could stand there without feeling dizzy and nauseous.”

Regardless of height, the woman should’ve never been walking back in the first place. When visiting any national park, you should always look ahead of yourself at all times. “Fun fact most deaths in national parks come from falls. Not animal attacks or natural causes, or medical emergencies. Falls,” wrote someone else.

According to reports from the National Park Service, from 2014 to 2016, there were 990 deaths in national parks, many of which were because of drowning, car incidents, and falls.

In addition, nearly 33% of unintentional fatalities in parks are drownings, while 17% are due to falls. Moreover, the Grand Canyon had the highest number of search and rescue calls from 2018 to 2020, with 828 people.

Yosemite and Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks come in second and third place with 732 and 503 deaths, respectively.

Regardless, these two women should feel extremely lucky to be alive, but it’s a good reminder to watch where you are stepping so you don’t become another national park statistic.