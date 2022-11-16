Great White Shark Sends Teen Flying After Taking a Massive Bite of His Surf Ski: VIDEO

An Australian ski surfer survived a terrifying great white shark attack that sent him flying in the air and left a gaping hole in his vessel.

Nathaniel Drummond, 19, was at Seacliff Beach in Adelaide on Sun, Oct. 23, competing in a race when the beast grabbed his ski with so much force that it threw him several feet into the air.

“The shark just came up and hit me from beneath,” he told Guardian. “My ski just kind of lifted off the water and then next thing I knew I was in the air and I was in the water.

“I saw this figure just kind of fall back into the water, and it was a big shark,” he continued.

Drummond was only about 30 seconds into the race when the great white shark attacked. Luckily, some of his competitors were close by when it happened, and they were able to pull him out of the water and keep him safe while he waited for a rescue boat.

Drummond managed to escape completely unharmed. But his paddle ski didn’t fare as well. As the above footage shows, the shark’s powerful jaw broke completely through the fiberglass.

“There’s no doubt he’s a lucky lad,” Daniel Willetts, emergency manager at Surf Life Saving SA, said.

Officials Promise that Great White Sightings are Incredibly Rare

Willetts noted that there had been no shark sightings prior to the encounter. And he said that there is no way to “predict” when a shark will attack. Everyone who goes into the ocean needs to understand that there is always an assumed risk. And they should protect themselves by swimming or boating in groups.

Witnesses believe the shark was a great white, but officials are waiting for more information before they make a determination. They were able to pull a tooth and some flesh from the ski, and the marine biology department at Flinders University in Adelaide is currently analyzing them.

In the meantime, Craig Burton, the race director of SA Ocean and Surf Ski Paddlers, said that he’s making sure that all competitors are trained surf lifesavers just in case something like this happens again.

Burton also stressed that stories like Drummonds are incredibly rare. The beaches in the area are heavily patrolled, and sharks don’t typically venture close to land during daylight hours.

“I’ve been paddling for over 40 years,” he added. “And I’ve never been involved in anything like this. I’ve never actually seen a shark in all my time in the water.”