Group of West Texas Coyote Hunters Stumble Upon Freshly-Landed Satellite: VIDEO

In this viral video posted to TikTok, a group of West Texas coyote hunters stumbled upon a freshly-landed satellite from outer space.

If you’re like me, you had no idea that satellites are parachuted back to earth when deemed unserviceable. Most people probably also assumed that satellites not in use become floating space junk orbiting the earth. However, it appears that isn’t always the case. In this crazy 26-second clip, these Texas coyote hunters inspect the machinery and even watch it being dragged off into the desert by gusty winds driving the parachute backwards.

“What in the hell?” the man filming asks as the group stumbles upon the satellite.

The rig is definitely authentic, and you can see its intricate buttons and wires as the camera closely inspects it. Next, the clip cuts to a second shot where we see the group of hunters holding onto the orange parachute as it blows in the wind. The parachute and satellite got caught on some shrubbery, keeping it in place for a while. However, we then see another scene where the winds get strong enough to blow the satellite out of the shrubs.

The parachute then lifts the metal wreckage across the dry Texas landscape. One of the hunters steps out of the way to avoid colliding with the dragged satellite. We eventually see the machinery get caught on fencing before the clip ends.

People React to Texas Coyote Hunters’ Discovery of Satellite

Plenty of users commented on the viral video to share their thoughts on the downed satellite. Comments varied from alien conspiracies to questions about what government agency operates the fallen satellite.

One person seemingly believed the satellite belonged to some Men in Black-esque program. They wrote: “Is it just me or was anyone else just waiting for the blacked out SUVs to come rolling in ten deep?”

“Floated for years and years in orbit lasts 2 hours on earth,” another person joked.

Some questioned which agency operated the satellites, while others said they’d demand compensation for the inconvenience.

“It is a law that the company must compensate you very properly if something from space has landed on your property,” one person wrote.

Another person said they thought the satellite belonged to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). “Probably noaa equipment, call them with location and they’ll give you free stuff,” they wrote.

While the video’s creator didn’t elaborate on what they ended up doing with the fallen satellite, we can imagine they would’ve liked to keep part of the machinery as a keepsake or souvenir.