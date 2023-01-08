Guy Stumbles Upon ‘Secret Raccoon Meeting’ in a Dumpster: WATCH

A man witnessed quite a sight when he discovered a “secret raccoon meeting” in a nearby dumpster.

The viral video’s description reveals that the guy discovered a “nursery” of raccoon inside the dumpster. “He was shocked as well as surprised to find the animals there. The raccoons sat insanely calm, looking at him.”

The full video shows the man walking up to the dumpster and seeing all the raccoons. “Dude what? How?” the man declares with laughter. “How are there this many of you right now? You guys are unreal.”

The video surfaced just a couple of months after a woman shared a clip of her rescuing a raccoon from a cold metal dumpster at a campground in California. The Dodo reports that as the woman approached the dumper, the animal started jumping up and down as a way to snag the woman’s attention.

The woman stated that she is an animal lover and was heartbroken when she saw the raccoon struggling together out of the dumpster. “I was a bit confused,” she explained. “I had seen raccoons jump in and out all day… So I was wondering why this one was having such a hard time… It was just nowhere close to getting out. But it kept trying.”

Woman Shares Raccoon’s Reaction to Being Rescued From a Campground Dumpster

Meanwhile, the woman shared more details about the raccoon’s dumpster rescue. This included a full description of the animal’s reaction.

“He had been jumping up and down for a few minutes, at least,” the woman recalled. “Then he saw me and looked directly at me. He did a half-hearted jump and turned to look at me again and sat down a bit as if he was saying, ‘Look, I really can’t do this. Help!’”

The woman further explained that she began looking for objects nearby to help the raccoon get out of the dumpster. She ended up grabbing a stick. However, it didn’t have enough branches for the animal to hold on to. Another item she picked up was a plastic signpost, but that was too slippery. She ended up finding a fallen tree limb with enough branches.

Luckily, the tree limb was enough to get the raccoon out of the dumpster. The animal got out and ran back into the wild afterward.

While reporting on why raccoons are notorious for being dumpster divers, the New York- New Jersey Wildlife Removal stated that raccoons, especially those in urban areas, love to jump in or knock over trash cans for food.

“In the wild, raccoons have a diverse, omnivorous diet,” it was revealed. “They will hunt for fish, frogs, insects, small rodents, and bird eggs. They can eat a variety of plants, including wild berries and nuts. However, a raccoon in the countryside may have to travel up to 15 miles to find sufficient food.”

Meanwhile, the urban area raccoons get their meals from dumpsters. Due to this type of diet, the urban areas tend to travel up to a quarter of a mile to find enough food. “While urban areas pose their own challenges, such as dodging cars and avoiding humans, food can be found almost anywhere.”