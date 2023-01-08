Headless Fish Filmed Casually Swimming in Lake Like Nothing’s Wrong: See the Bizarre Video

Across all species and habitats, fish possess some truly amazing abilities. Antarctic toothfish, for example, can swim through freezing polar depths thanks to a natural anti-freeze flowing through their bodies. Meanwhile, black swallowers are capable of munching on live meals ten times their size. But a headless fish wandering through a lake? That’s a new one.

As we’re all painfully aware, cockroaches can survive just about anything, including the loss of their heads. At least for a few weeks. As can flies and even frogs and chickens, under the right circumstances. A fish, however, typically isn’t among those capable of surviving a cleaved-off cranium. Like most animals, a fish’s brain is in its head, making it near-impossible to survive headless.

This fish, however, didn’t seem to get the memo, as it swam blithely through the murky waters of a lake, seemingly without its head.

A Headless Fish casually swimming around in the Lake. 😱 pic.twitter.com/T3DpGdoL6I — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) January 7, 2023

Looking at the headless fish, it’s clear to see that it’s a suckermouth catfish. Like its relatives, a suckermouth’s brain is located in its head, directly behind its eyes. And there’s the catch. If you look closely, you can see that the fish is actually nearly headless.

While the fish’s entire mouth is missing, its gills and eye sockets remain intact (albeit barely), meaning its brain is safe and sound as well. Sadly, this fish almost certainly didn’t survive long after the bizarre video – and rather rude face poke – was filmed.

The front of its face was likely chomped off by a snapping turtle or similar predator. And while the fish escaped temporarily, its lack of mouth means it’s unable to eat and will soon starve to death.

Social Media Responds to Headless Fish Video

The unbelievable headless fish video has gone viral across multiple platforms, leading to an endless amount of comments on its bizarre appearance ranging from concern for the fish to head jokes.

Unsurprisingly, a large portion of the jokes are references to The Black Knight in Monty Python and the Holy Grail. “Tis only a scratch,” one Reddit user wrote. “You’ve got no bloody head left!” joked another.

Others were more solemn in their replies, horrified at such a grisly injury on a still-living fish. “It always makes me a little sad seeing animals with injuries,” one user lamented. “I know it’s a natural part of life when not caused by humans. But some of the gnarly bites, creatures that have survived being eaten but lost chunks … Man, I just always hope there isn’t too much extended suffering.”

Still, others expressed disbelief that, upon seeing a headless fish, the human’s first instinct was to poke its exposed insides. “Comes to surface: Please kill me! Human: Poke!” someone joked. “It also survived two pokes on its horrible injury by a giant tw-t,” another said.