Heart-Pounding Video Shows Venomous Snake Lunge at Man in Crawl Space

A snake catcher is thanking his lucky stars he’s alive after a terrifying run-in with one of the world’s deadliest serpents.

Professional snake wrangler Ryan Fuller managed to catch the horrifying lunges of an Eastern Brown snake on camera as he tried to remove it from a crawlspace in a house in Queensland, Australia. While on his hands and knees in the tiny space, the snake defended itself, repeatedly striking at him.

According to Australian Geographic, the venom of the Eastern Brown is highly deadly, with Australian Geographic naming it as the country’s most dangerous snake.

In addition, the species is responsible for more deaths in the country than any other snakes, with the site claiming they’re known for being “fast-moving, aggressive and known for their bad temper.”

The site added: “Its venom causes progressive paralysis and stops the blood from clotting, which may take many doses of antivenom to reverse. Victims may collapse within a few minutes.”

While Fuller was aware of the risks, he went after the lethal snake without gloves. Instead, he captured it with bare hands and tools, including a hook and a bag.

“When we catch a snake with our bare hands, we can feel their intentions and predict their movement by how they are tensing and relaxing. You can’t feel this when you are wearing gloves,” Fuller said in an interview.

“The crawl space was under a staircase with just enough room to slightly kneel,” he added. “But to get to the snake, I had to get down to my hands and knees.” The homeowner first saw the Eastern Brown on their driveway before it retreated to the crawling space.

Although Fuller has many years of experience, Fuller admitted getting the snake would be “sketchy.”

“Being in a tight spot with a highly venomous erratic snake isn’t exactly what I would call my ideal catching environment and looks like insanity to normal people,” he said. He also said the serpent was around 3 feet long, describing it as “quick and erratic.”

“I was a bit startled when it first shot out of his hidey-hole as I wasn’t expecting its overly dramatic reaction and had to quickly scoot backward out of its strike range.

“Having a snake lunge at me is nothing new but in this situation, with little room to move, it definitely kept me on my toes,” he said. While non-venomous varieties have bitten Fuller in the past, he explained what would happen if the Eastern Brown bit him.

“The Eastern Brown is the second most venomous snake in the world, is incredibly fast and is quick to defend itself when cornered,” he said. “It’s best to give them space and leave them alone if you come across them.

“Worst-case scenario, if you are bitten and don’t apply immediate first aid, you can be unconscious in 5 minutes, dead in 20.”

Thankfully, Fuller managed to retrieve the snake and properly relocated it somewhere safe for both the snake and people. However, this was after Fuller made sure to snap some photos of the whole ordeal.