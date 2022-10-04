Helicopter Crashes Into California Neighborhood in Heart-Stopping Video

Heart-stopping footage from a Ring camera captured the moment an out-of-control helicopter crashed into a California neighborhood.

As we can see in the shocking clip, the helicopter seemingly just dropped out of the sky. However, its propellers were still slowly spinning as it crash-landed. Miraculously, it looks as if the damaged aircraft landed in front of the house in the footage, rather than on top of it. Instead, the downed aircraft only took out a tree and perhaps some lawn decor in the front yard.

According to KTLA 5, the pilot and passenger that had been occupying the helicopter when it crashed into the California neighborhood are alive. However, they were both taken to the hospital. The New York Post notes the helicopter violently touched down on East Garett Avenue in Fresno around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Lt. Charlie Chamalbide, helping to manage the scene, said that no one in the home was injured. Per his report though, their house did sustain some minor damage. Chamalbide spoke further about the pilot and passengers’ physical condition after the helicopter landed in the California neighborhood.

“They were both conscious and breathing and talking to us,” he said after the two men crash-landed. “It’s very lucky that nothing else was damaged or anybody was injured.”

According to the news outlet, the two men told authorities that responded to the crash that they had been on a test flight in the survey chopper. Suddenly, they heard a loud pop and fell into a rapid descent. A young boy verified the passengers’ account.

Area resident Neicy Miramontes spoke on her son Ezekiel Carrancos’ (9) account. She stated, “All of a sudden he looks up and sees the helicopter spinning and after that he heard a loud boom.”

Helicopter Crash Results in Pilot Death at Mammoth Cave National Park

Last month, a helicopter crash at Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave National Park ended tragically, resulting in the death of a pilot before first responders could even arrive on the scene. Fortunately, for the two men involved in the helicopter crash in the Fresno, California neighborhood, their crash-landing didn’t have as much of a detrimental impact. For now, we await further news on their condition.

The Mammoth Cave National Park helicopter crash came after the pilot, seemingly the only occupant of the aircraft, left St. Louis, Missouri. He departed on September 3rd. It wasn’t long after that though that ground officials lost contact with the doomed helicopter.

Local law enforcement then received a call to the national park on Monday, September 5th around 4 p.m. CST.

After law enforcement and National Park Service officers located the downed helicopter, officials identified the victim as 69-year-old David Stone, of Louisville, Tennessee. After leaving Missouri on the 3rd, Stone was set to land in Knoxville, Tennessee. Stone was found dead at the crash site.