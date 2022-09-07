Hellbent Bull Moose Careens Towards Tourist, Sends Man Scurrying up Tree: VIDEO

In this viral video posted to YouTube, a bull moose makes a beeline for a tourist and nearly gets trampled or gored. However, the man thinks of climbing a nearby tree, and this saves him from any harm the moose would’ve caused.

At first, the man seems to be at a safe distance, videoing two bull moose running in a field from about fifty yards away. However, very quickly, the situation becomes much more dire. The moose suddenly reverses its course and starts heading straight toward the man videoing.

Oftentimes, moose will run toward an object to get a closer look, but they won’t always be friendly. The person filming realizes this and quickly springs into action. He turns around and starts to climb a tree. The camera becomes shaky for a few moments, and then we see the man has made it safely to higher ground. The two moose cut in and out of frame, but it seems they walk away eventually.

Many YouTube users commented on the encounter, voicing their thoughts on how the man handled the situation. “Idk why he waited so long my a** woulda started climbing as soon as I saw them face me,” one user wrote.

Other users commented about how quickly the situation turned from seemingly benign to life-threatening in a matter of seconds.

“S*** got real in matter of seconds,” one said. Another wrote: “Bro realized he was boutta get sent to the gulag in a span of 5 seconds.”

A Mother Moose Sacrifices Calf in Shocking Grizzly Bear Chase

A popular Instagram account NatureIsMetal posted a moose sacrificing one of its calves in a shocking grizzly bear chase.

“Intended Consequences,” the account captioned their post, a pun on the common phrase “unintended consequences.”

The video depicts a huge bear chasing a moose and two of its calves. Onlookers in a boat on the other side of the river videoed the incident. Footage shows the bear galloping through marsh before diving into the water. Then, as the camera pans further downstream, we see the beast has locked its eyes on two targets: two calves swimming at a slower pace.

The woman videoing the incident asks where the mother moose is, hoping she would step in to save them. As if on cue, the moose appears from behind brush and dives in to protect her babies. However, the bear gains ground and eventually closes in. The mother moose seems to divert the hungry grizzly from one calf and allows it to lunge for the other.

Then, the mother moose simply watches with her other calf as the grizzly starts eating the baby. The onlookers from the boat groan with sadness.

A commenter agrees with the sentiment. They wrote, “We’re all just DNA vehicles at the end of the day.” Another user commented that the mother preserved her favorite calf and left the other one to die.