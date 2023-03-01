Here’s What an Octopus Looks Like When It Dreams

As humans, it’s easy to assume that dreaming is a phenomenon largely reserved for us. After all, the only animals we ever see in a dream state are our beloved dogs and cats. In reality, however, evidence of dreaming dates back 300 million years and can be observed in just about any species – including octopuses.

Rats dream of running through mazes, cats dream of hunting, and songbirds dream of singing. Recent research suggests that even spiders experience dreams, though scientists have yet to determine exactly what images race through the arachnids’ brains. No doubt we would all be disturbed to find out.

Octopuses, however, are perhaps the most interesting dreamers of all. Rather than kick, growl, or squeak, octopuses change their color and skin texture, a defensive mechanism they use while awake.

In the video published to the Nature on PBS YouTube channel, an octopus dozes in her tank while her owner watches in amazement. As she sleeps, he narrates what appears to be her dream.

In the octopus’ dream world, a crab scuttles into her line of sight, causing her to turn yellow. Snatching the crab from the sand, she turns black, blending in with the dark water as she launches from the sea floor. With the crab in her clutches, she camouflages herself to appear one with the surface she settled against to enjoy her snack.

The narrator is nothing short of awe-struck as he gazes at the color-changing octopus, explaining that he’s never seen her exhibit such behavior before. Interestingly, however, the phenomenon isn’t at all uncommon. It’s just that the active sleep periods of octopuses are so brief, it’s difficult to catch them dreaming.

Scientists Estimate Octopuses Dream for Under a Minute at a Time

While octopuses sleep, they experience alternating periods of “quiet” and “active” sleep, similar to mammals. It’s during the active periods that octopuses appear to be dreaming. Their skin changes color and texture, bodies twitch, and eyes rove beneath their lids.

A 2021 study published in iScience, however, suggests that these periods are incredibly short. “If they are dreaming, they are dreaming for up to a minute,” neuroscientist Sidarta Ribeiro explained to NPR.

In the course of the study, scientists observed four adult octopuses in a lab, monitoring their sleep. Through these observations, they found that octopuses had long periods of quiet sleep, during which they remained pale and still. But every 30-40 minutes or so, they suddenly became active, their skin darkening and suckers contracting.

“For around 40 seconds, they dramatically change their color and their skin texture. Their eyes are also moving,” said grad student Sylvia Medeiros. “All of this happens very conspicuously.”

Scientists can’t be 100 percent sure the octopuses were dreaming during these periods of active sleep. The evidence, however, is quite convincing. Octopuses are well-known for their problem-solving skills, suggesting dreaming could help them consolidate memories and improve everyday tasks.