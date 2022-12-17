Hibernating Black Bear Evicted from Crawlspace With Paintball Gun: VIDEO

It’s December, which means black bears (and other bear species) everywhere are nestling in for their long winter’s nap, also known as hibernation. By resting for the majority of the day in a light sleep called torpor, bears can conserve energy and survive even the most brutal winter conditions. To prep for this stretch of time, they gain as much weight as possible, then find a warm, safe place to sleep, preferably in a cave or a hollow tree.

And what’s the difference between a cave and a crawlspace, really, especially in the eyes of a sleepy black bear? That’s right, there’s no difference at all. For a bear looking for a space to stay safe, dry, and warm through the winter, a crawlspace is an ideal locale.

Thankfully, the experts at BEAR League are familiar with bears finding their way into the crawlspaces of the Lake Tahoe area and are more than happy to help. In a recent Facebook post, the bear advocacy group successfully evicted a black bear from a nearby home using only a paintball gun and an air horn.

Black Bear Advocacy Group Warns Homeowners of Hibernation Dangers

Unfortunately, a bear making itself at home in a residential area comes with a wealth of problems. First of all, it diminishes the bear’s fear of humans, increasing the risk for both the animal and the human residents. Then there’s the potential damage to the HVAC, plumbing, and other expensive mechanisms at work beneath the average home.

Finally, it’s not unusual for a homeowner to panic when finding a giant black bear hiding in the crawlspace. And rather than calling an animal rescue service, they resort to killing the animal to rid themselves of the perceived threat.

In the caption of the video, BEAR League urged local residents to seal their crawlspaces properly so that incidents like this become less common, as it poses a danger to everyone involved, but particularly the bear.

“BEAR League Team evicting another bear from under another house where another crawlspace opening was left unsecured,” they said. “This time of year, we do this several times each and every day.”

“We do not like interrupting the natural sleep cycle of the bears (we care deeply for them, obviously). But they can easily cause a tremendous amount of damage to heat duct work, plumbing/gas lines, and insulation, so most people are not willing to allow them to stay. We wish these people would have thought about this before they allowed the bears to enter.”

“Please secure your crawlspace openings and tell your Tahoe neighbors and friends how important it is to do this,” the black bear advocates concluded. “It can cost thousands and thousands in repairs if a bear gets under your house, it only costs a few hundred to make sure they don’t.”