Hikers Assist Deer With Eyes, Mouth Frozen Shut Amid Historic Winter Storm: VIDEO

When the temperatures drop, most folks worry about domesticated animals and other humans. For the most part, we tend to believe that wild animals are equipped to handle whatever mother nature can conjure up. However, that’s not always the case. Recently, the United States experienced what some are calling a once-in-a-generation winter storm. Many regions saw record-breaking low temps and snowfall. In many places, the wildlife wasn’t equipped to deal with the brutal weather. In the video below, you can see a deer with its eyes, mouth, and ears frozen over. Luckily, some helpful hikers came along to rescue the deer.

Redditor Dagurthecrazy posted the video yesterday. The caption reads, “Two hikers helping a deer with its mouth, eyes, & ears completely frozen over due to the extreme cold weather.” The title makes it sound bad. However, it looks much worse than it sounds.

The deer’s eyes, ears, and mouth aren’t just frozen shut. The animal’s head is encased in a thick cocoon of ice and snow. Details about this video are thin. So, we don’t know where this happened. However, many areas across the United States are still seeing below-freezing temperatures. So, there’s no way to tell how long the deer would have been like that had the hikers not intervened.

The deer’s frozen head would have been a serious detriment to its health. It wouldn’t have been able to eat. At the same time, its snow-covered nose and ears would make it harder to detect predators. Also, it’s safe to assume that the deer’s vision was seriously compromised. As a result, it could have run headlong into traffic without knowing it. In the video, we see that the deer was already standing on a road.

Saving the Frozen Deer

Doing good deeds isn’t always easy. It looks like these hikers had to work to save the frozen deer. In the video, we see the animal try to escape. After a cut, we see that the hikers caught up to the deer and were able to pin it to the ground. Then, one hiker was able to pull the thick layer of ice and snow from the animal’s face. In the end, the deer was well enough to run into a nearby snow-covered field.

Maybe the wildest part of the video was how thick the frozen snow was on the deer’s face. In some spots, the icy covering looked to be over an inch thick. This led several Redditors to wonder how this could have happened. A couple of commenters offered suggestions.

One commenter posited that the deer “Probably got caught in a blizzard or just a storm out on a large open field. Sometimes the winds get stupidly strong and carry snow and ice from the ground, it has a way of clinging to stuff.”

Another commenter was a little more detailed in their response. They theorized that the deer’s frozen face started with mild weather and “lots of heavy wet snow.” Then, the deer started “digging through said snow for food… Face gets covered with sticky wet snow. Then, you get a crazy drop in temp with an increase in wind resulting in flash freezing.”