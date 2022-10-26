Hikers Film Moose Crossing Grand Teton National Par River at Sunrise, And It’s Absolutely Majestic

Recently, a group of hikers at Grand Teton National Park caught a glimpse of a majestic moment as a moose crossed a river at sunrise. The gorgeously lit mountains tower in the background as if set down to be the perfect backdrop. It’s no doubt a once-in-a-lifetime moment as the hikers get a video of the moose crossing the shallow stream as the sun begins to brighten up the landscape in the early morning hours. The sunrise moment brings together some jaw-dropping shadows along with highlights of the wonderous beauty of one of the country’s most beloved national parks.

As the saying goes, the early bird gets the worm. And, one TikToker learned recently the wonders that come with rising early while visiting one of the nation’s most popular national parks. And, this TikToker found out that early morning hikes have benefits far beyond the obvious health-related pluses!

Grand Teton National Park is home to a variety of impressive wildlife including bison, moose, elk, pronghorn, grizzly, and black bears. And, each one of these creatures tends to be most active at both dusk and dawn. A great opportunity to film an impressive sighting, no doubt. However, it’s very important to give wildlife space while doing so! Something this TikToker did well in the majestic video.

TikTok Viewers Have A Lot To Say About Majestic Moose Video

The video is certainly a once-in-a-lifetime clip, and the TikTokers commenting on the clip are quick to point this out. One viewer urges the original poster to “[keep] posting this video, dude.”

This commenter notes that the video is so rare that it “[deserves}legit a million likes.”

“So majestic!” another TikToker exclaims.

“A true testament to the beauty of our world and how lucky we are to have it!” the commenter continues.

Officials Remind Tourists To Keep Their Distance When Keeping An Eye On Park Wildlife

In a recent Instagram post, officials at Grand Teton National Park are quick to remind tourists of the importance of watching wildlife from afar. Particularly moose…especially during this time of year when the animals are in rut.

“Don’t moose with me!” quips a recent Grand Teton National Park Instagram post.

“No seriously, please don’t mess with him,” the Insta post notes along with pics of a massive moose hanging out in the wild.

“Moose are spectacular animals and incredible to see in the wild, but they are wild!” the Grand Teton National Park Insta message continues.

“During fall moose enter the rut, the time of year when they attract and mate with female moose,” the post continues. “This big boy has spent the summer growing out his antlers and packing on the pounds and he’s ready to challenge any rivals that stand in his way.”

The Insta message goes on to note that it’s important to “stay 25yds away from moose.”

“But remember it’s ok to give them more space if necessary!” the Insta post adds. “If an animal is showing signs of distress, you’re too close.”