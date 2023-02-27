WATCH This Hognose Snake Dramatically Fake Its Death

As humans, it’s easy to think of snakes as ferocious predators, ruthless killers of the animal kingdom. In reality, however, they’re just like any other animal. Far from immune to fear, many snakes are downright skittish – and when the hognose snake is frightened, it puts on an undeniably hilarious performance in which it fakes its death to escape predation.

With their upturned snouts, the hognose snake lives up to its name with an adorably porcine appearance, which only makes its over-the-top display even more entertaining.

As demonstrated in yet another viral video of the little snakes’ theatrics, all it takes is a gentle finger poke for the cautious reptile to keel over, its black tongue lolling out of its mouth as it dramatically fakes its death (but remains perfectly fine). Even the most well-trained dog can’t play dead so well.

Hognose snake theatrically fakes death to avoid predation



This behaviour is called Thanatosispic.twitter.com/hXYuWKVlbS — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) February 24, 2023

Believe it or not, this is such a common talent in the animal kingdom that it has its own name: thanatosis. Also known as “playing possum,” it’s an effective anti-predator strategy adopted by a variety of prey (and predators), including ducks, lemon sharks, rabbits, pygmy grasshoppers, redback spiders, several types of snakes, and, of course, opossums.

Even the dangerous animals on this list can become prey. All except for the lemon shark, which is an apex predator.

But why would an apex predator need to fake its death? Well, lemon sharks are known to lay perfectly still on the ocean floor. In doing so, they welcome other sea creatures to eat parasites off its body. During this period of productive relaxation, the lemon shark can still pump water over its gills to breathe and remains perfectly safe.

The Hognose Snake is the Drama Queen of the Animal Kingdom

As you can see, there’s no shortage of animals capable of playing possum. That said, it’s difficult to argue that the hognose snake isn’t the most dramatic of them all. Other animals might suddenly drop or freeze in place to fool predators. Meanwhile, the little hognose’s “death” is nothing short of a Broadway performance.

Back in 2021, another hognose snake went viral for its exaggerated death show, and this “drama noodle of the prairie” put its relative to shame with its borderline horrific demise. Flipping and convulsing with its mouth hanging wide, this particular hognose took its performance to frightening levels before finally coming to rest, “dead” in the sand.

“The hog snake is the drama queen of death feigners,” herpetologist Arthur Georges told Newsweek. “Without any other defenses in its arsenal, it turns to drama. One wonders how its prolonged and apparently agonizing death could possibly deter a predator interested in a quick meal.”

“In the evolution of such behavior, the benefit draws from the eye of the beholder,” Georges said. “So what might seem odd to us has evolved through generations of successful and incremental deterrents of hog-snake predators. What we see is the polished endgame, and the hog snake display is polished indeed.”