Homes Along Lake Erie Fully Frozen Over Following Historic Blizzard: See Insane Pics

Spectacular pictures of houses in a Canadian community near Buffalo, New York were taken after the historic blizzard from earlier this week. The entire waterfront area was completely encased in ice, Fox News reports. Stunning photos taken from the Crystal Beach area of Fort Erie illustrate homes covered in ice due to the gusts of wind pushing seawater toward land. The harsh winter temperatures had caused Lake Erie to freeze over, encasing the two-story homes in a glistening blanket of ice right up to their roofs.

Locals marveled at the beauty while also dreading the repair costs. “It’s beautiful, looking at this. I have to say that for it,” a local named Don CityNews. “Unfortunately, though, it causes a lot of damage.” The images have been shared on Instagram.

Authorities in the region are now warning those living and visiting to stay away from this area, lest they become stranded themselves. “There are photos circulating of the ice-covered lakefront homes in #FortErie & #PortColborne,” the Niagara Regional Police Service Tweeted. “The problem is people are traveling to see them on roads that still have deep snow and closures,” police explained. “We have cars getting stuck & people walking on unsafe lake ice.” With temperatures rising this weekend, the homes in Ontario and western New York are expected to thaw out.

Days after the blizzard hit, a state of emergency is still in force throughout Buffalo. The snowfall was as high as four feet in some locations with huge drifts which nearly submerged homes and streets. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, announced on Thursday morning that the travel ban imposed in Buffalo since Friday’s blizzard had finally been lifted – a sign of progress amidst such trying times.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport reopened Wednesday following the blizzard

Despite the latest travel advisory, authorities are still urging citizens to be wary when navigating Buffalo’s roads littered with snow. The situation has become so severe that New York State troopers and 100 military police have been dispatched to aid in managing traffic due to people attempting to drive around crews clearing snow.

This week, Poloncarz voiced his exasperation with individuals disregarding the driving embargo in Buffalo and inhibiting restorative efforts. He also added that he was almost hit by a car while walking Wednesday morning due to the driver’s refusal to turn on their lights during this imposed ban. “If I had taken a couple of steps more I probably would have been a fatality,” he explained.

After an incredible 52 inches of snowfall since Friday, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport regained operations on Wednesday. Teams worked diligently to move colossal amounts of snow off the runways for three full days. Extra plows even arrived from Pittsburgh International Airport to expedite shoveling efforts.

Passengers should call their airline before embarking on their journey to the airport, now that it has reopened. Additionally, Buffalo is undertaking a massive snow removal project. They’ve deployed 72 high-lift vehicles and 119 dump trucks being mobilized throughout the city.