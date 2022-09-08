Huge Bear Ransacks Home, Eats Owners’ Chocolate Cake

A police body camera video shows a black bear leaving a home in Simi Valley, California. The bear had snuck into the home while the owners were there, scaring them and leaving them with an incredibly memorable story. The bear stumbled in the home most likely in search of food before the hibernation season.

The homeowner and her son were reportedly watching television inside the home when they heard a noise. The woman checked out the noise, and when she walked into the kitchen, she was in for the surprise of a lifetime. A huge bear stood in her kitchen.

“It looked like somebody in a bear costume,” the woman said.

Police eventually arrived on the scene and attempted to remove the bear. The animal must’ve gotten the hint though, because as the officer makes his way through the house, the bear is nowhere to be found.

However, once the officer makes his way outside, the bear can be seen darting off the patio and up a tree. The bear hops a fence and scurries off, ending the entire ordeal for the shocked family.

Luckily, no one was harmed in the incident; however, the family may need to do some new cabinet-work, as the bear scratched the wood in the kitchen.

Black Bear Leaves Hikers Frozen as It Searches Them For Food

These incredibly brave hikers in Alberta, Canada stood still for an entire minute as a large black bear searches them for food.

In the clip, the faces of the young hikers range from slightly amused to petrified of the bear. The big mammal walks up and inspects the group. It focuses on one girl during the majority of the encounter.

For the duration of the clip, which lasts a heart-pounding minute, the beast stands on its hind legs and hugs and leans on one hiker, who stays incredibly still during the entire encounter.

Words across the video read: “this situation could have gone wrong very quickly.” Fortunately, the hikers decided not to move and allowed the creature to assess them. Eventually, the bear walks off disinterested.

Commenters remarked on the bravery of the hikers. “WOW,” one wrote. “AMAZING ON HOW U ALL STAYED COOL.”

“Bro I get scared of dogs,” another said. “Can’t imagine myself in that situation.”

In a similar incident in Anchorage, Alaska, a tourist sustained minor injuries on Sunday night. A black bear approached the woman and swatted at her several times. The bear made contact with her twice in what local wildlife officials deem an “extremely rare” incident. The crazy encounter occurred on the city’s urban trail system.

The victim has yet to be identified. However, they were walking near Mile 7 of the popular Tony Knowles Coastal Trail in the Point Woronzof area. The area is near the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, the incident occurred around 6:00 p.m. A woman and a bicyclist saw the bear about fifty yards away. The huge beast walked toward them down the trail, and the pair then retreated. Then, the creature went into the woods in a parallel direction to the trail about twenty-five yards away.