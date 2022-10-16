Huge Colorado Buck Spotted Walking With Metal Cage Tangled in Antlers: VIDEO

On Friday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials responded to a residential area near Durango after receiving reports of people seeing a buck roaming around the neighborhood with a metal cage tangled in its antlers. They later determined that the object was a tomato plant cage.

“The tomato plant cage was hooked over one antler, but sometimes it would swing down in his face making it hard for him to eat until he got it swung back around to the side,” the agency said in a tweet on Saturday.

Special thanks to the neighborhood cat in this video that helped give the deer a nudge to wake him up after the reversal drug kicked in. With friends like that, this buck will probably hang around town for awhile. pic.twitter.com/5JTPR8ofyl — CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) October 14, 2022

After examining, crews could safely tranquilize the animal and remove the cage without hurting the animal. They also gave the animal a reversal drug and a tag.

“The deer was given ear tags to indicate it had recently been given the tranquilizer drug. The blue tags have a date on the back that says when it would be safe to eat (30 days after), just in case he gets hit by a car or wanders out of town where a hunter could harvest him,” CPW said.

Afterward, CPW sent a message to remind people to do their part in assessing tangle hazards in their yards to protect wildlife.

“Holiday decorations, hammocks, volleyball nets and various other items can all present problems when animals get tangled up in them, and it can be tricky to tranquilize deer to help free them of obstructions,” officials said.

Authorities plead for public’s help in finding whoever’s responsible for recent mule buck slaying

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual who slaughtered a mule deer buck. On Friday, Oct. 7, the state’s Wildlife officers were alerted to the deer carcass about five miles northwest of the town of Craig.

After examining the deer, they determined that someone had shot the buck with a rifle. They left it behind to rot, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“If you saw something, say something,” Schwolert, Colorado Parks and Wildlife district wildlife manager pleaded, in a news release. “We are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible.”

According to the agency, anyone caught illegally injuring or killing wildlife could face misdemeanor charges, including harassment of wildlife, hunting big game without a license, illegal taking of animals, and reckless endangerment, as well as other charges.

Earlier in the month, Pennsylvania authorities found a large, 12-point whitetail buck that someone left to rot.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission reported that they believe the buck was illegally killed on Monday, Oct. 3. Game wardens later determined the buck was shot at 11:00 p.m. The person or persons responsible used a small caliber firearm. Unfortunately, the accountable poacher or poachers left the animal behind to rot.