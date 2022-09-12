Huge Hissing Gator Gets Dangerously Close to Florida Man: VIDEO

In a harrowing video, a 19-year-old in Florida captured video of an alligator climbing out of the water in Florida and hissing. Florida resident Jeffrey Skovran was just walking along a trail by the water when the gator swam up, crawled out of the water, and started hissing at him. There seemed to be a tense stand-off; he backed away, and the gator came closer. The video ends with a staring contest between man and alligator.

We’re not sure how this encounter ended, or how Jeffrey Skovran got out of this scary situation. But, judging by the singular fact that the video is on YouTube, I’m going to assume he got out alright. With 1.3 million alligators in the state of Florida alone, it’s a good idea to know what you’re up against, and how to get out of situations like this.

What To Do If You Find Yourself Face-To-Face With an Alligator

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, the chance of a random, unprovoked attack from an alligator is about 1 in 2.4 million. Florida has on average seven alligator attacks per year, but that number is increasing by 3 percent annually.

But, say you’re one of those seven; an alligator woke up that day and chose violence, and it has its sights set on you. What do you do? Well, the big thing is you need to run away as fast as you can. Unlike bears, with gators, you can and should turn around and run. You can try to raise your arms, make noise, and look big. But, your best bet is to just run.

It’s also better to be on land than in the water; alligators are incredibly fast and agile swimmers, and while they’re still pretty fast on land, they can run for a shorter amount of time. Their top speed is about 19 mph, and they’re not as nimble as they are in the water.

500-Pound Gator Killed After Terrorizing Florida Family for Years

Recently, an aggressive alligator was killed after it had been stalking a Florida family for years. The gator, nicknamed Albert, started showing up at Craig and Chrissy Masse’s home in 2017. Apparently, it was uninterested in the family for a while, until one day it lunged at Chrissy Masse while she was in the yard.

“We just see him all the time,” Chrissy told NBC2. “He’s very aggressive.” A friend of the Masses, Ron Ollerenshaw, obtained a state alligator hunting license in order to finally take care of the nuisance animal. Albert was 10 feet long and weighed 500 pounds. It took hunters 2 hours before they finally managed to take Albert down.

Apparently, the reptile was so large and heavy, that Ron Ollerenshaw and Craig Masse had to use an excavator to get Albert out of the water. The head alone weighed 40 pounds. Overall, if you have a huge alligator showing up at your house, it’s better to call animal control sooner rather than later. Or maybe just strap it to the back of your SUV and take it on a road trip.