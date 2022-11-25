Huge ‘Megashark’ Spotted Off Australian Coast: See the Terrifying Image

This amazing photo of a great white ‘megashark’, which is estimated to be about 16 ft. long, was recently shared on the internet. The photo shows the massive shark lurking near a tuna farm off the southern Australian coastline.

The terrifying picture emerged on Friday showing the predator circling just feet away from a fisherman. The picture was taken off Port Lincoln, South Australia.

‘It’s a real picture and it’s quite common for these huge sharks to haunt the tuna farms,’ online fishing persona Trapman Bermagui told Daily Mail Australia.

You can click here to see the picture of the megashark.

The image shows a worker on deck of the ship pointing to the enormous great white from the safety of the vessel.

The person who sent in the photo urged viewers to compare the size of the man and the shark. “See the guy in the photo for reference!”

Many fishermen were awed by the massive shark. One person described the shark as “chillin” and “waiting for some snacks.”

One person called it an “absolute monster,” while another as a “megashark.”

Another person quoted the classic line from the iconic film Stephen Spielberg film Jaws, except put their own twist on it. “(we’re) gonna need a bigger tuna net,” they wrote, referencing the tuna farm.

‘Megashark’ Identified as a Great White Shark

“‘Probably end up on the deck of your boat,” another wrote.

The ‘megashark’ in the photographs from Port Lincoln, Australia is definitely a great white shark.

The great white shark is an apex predator. The great white possesses no natural predators other than, on the rarest of occasions, the orca. It is arguably the world’s largest-known extant predatory fish, and it remains one of the primary predators of marine mammals. It can eat marine life the size of a large baleen whale. This shark also eats upon plenty of other marine animals like fish and seabirds.

Great whites are responsible for more recorded human bite incidents than any other shark. However, shark attacks are rare. There were 73 unprovoked incidents recorded around the world last year, according to yearly research. The Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File conducts this research. Three of these incidents occurred in California, resulting in one death.

Typically, great white shark attacks occur fewer than 10 times a year across the world.

Great white sharks reside off the coast in this part of California, especially during the summer months. Sharks often circle objects in the water. While it’s a commonly held belief that they do this before attacking prey, scientists say otherwise. They believe sharks circle objects in the water in order to get a better view of the object.

It’s also notable that there are currently no great white sharks in captivity, as it has been deemed unfeasible to keep them because of their migratory habits and demanding appetites.