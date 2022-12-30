Huge Sturgeon Takes Off in ‘Insane Jump’ Right Beside Anglers’ Boat

A giant river monster made an insane jump next to a fishing boat and the angler’s got it all on video, turning the clip into one of the latest viral sensations. The wild footage was captured recently during a Yves Bisson charter traveling on the Fraser River in British Columbia.

In the clip, we see the humongous sturgeon as it breaks through the water’s surface. It takes makes a jump for the hook in an attempt to shake the angler’s line before diving back into the water, moving out of sight.

Viewers Can’t Get Enough Of The Sturgeon’s Insane Leap Right Next To The British Columbia Fishing Boat

According to the recent Instagram post, the wild video already has an unbelievable number of views on TikTok. And, the post says, there will only be more as it moves to the other social media platforms. According to the owners of the Yves Bisson Sturgeon Co., the “insane” jump happened right beside the fishing boat.

“This was an insane jump right beside the boat,” the recent Instagram post says.

“Unbelievable this video already has 55M views on TikTok,” the comment continues adding that the clip will “most likely be my most viewed video of the year soon.”

The massive white sturgeon are amazing prehistoric species, dating back as far as 200 million years. Often, experts say that these amazing fish lived among the dinosaurs under the water’s surface.

One of the most stand-out features of these sturgeons are the bony plates that follow along the fish’s body. A feature that is plainly visible in the shocking footage as the massive animal rolls back into the water. It is now likely ready to embark on yet another run in and out of the surf.

According to the experts with Yves Bisson Sturgeon Co., this massive sturgeon was promptly tagged and then released. It will be a valuable piece of ongoing white sturgeon research on the Fraser River. The fish measured a whopping 9 feet, 10 inches, boasting a girth of 54 inches. The massive fish weighed an impressive 550 pounds.

The Yves Bisson Sturgeon Co. website notes that the white sturgeon is recorded to be the “world’s largest and most powerful freshwater fish.” In fact, some clients with the company have battled white sturgeon as heavy as 1,000 pounds, the website notes.