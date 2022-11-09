Hundreds of Dolphins Majestically Appear at California National Park: VIDEO

Visitors at Channel Islands National Park in San Diego had quite a treat last month when they saw hundreds of dolphins swimming. In the clip, viewers can see the majestic creatures swimming at the California park as part of a nursery pod. In addition, the moment was also part of a dolphin ‘stampede.’ Check out the magical dolphins moment.

According to wildlife experts, female dolphins and their calves create nursery pods. As a result, calves and their mothers can stay together for as many as six years.

Meanwhile, a Minnesota zoo is welcoming its new residents: seven bottlenose dolphins.

Minnesota’s Brookfield Zoo’s new tenants will remain there until next spring as repairs when other improvements are made at their Seven Seas habitat in their home zoo.

The five female and two male dolphins, aged 17 to 48, were moved to Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley, a suburb of the Twin Cities. They arrived there on Nov. 2.

“We’ve been working with the dolphins for a couple of months [preparing for the move],” said Rita Stacey, vice president of animal programs for the Chicago Zoological Society, which operates Brookfield Zoo. “They were put in specially designed slings and then secured in open-top transport carriers that are custom-designed for each dolphin and partially filled with water.”

According to Stacey, the operation went as planned. She has also worked at Brookfield Zoo for 32 years, mainly with the zoo’s marine mammals.

“All of the dolphins had been transported before and all of the females have lived [at the Minnesota Zoo] before,” she added. “Spree [a 20-year-old female] was born there and was quickly zooming around, so I think she knew where she was.”

In addition, the zoo was thrilled to have the dolphins as a temporary attraction in their Discovery Bay habitat. The attraction hasn’t had marine mammals in over a decade.

Opened in 1987, the Seven Seas Dolphinarium last underwent significant renovations in 2009 when its tanks were relined with Fiberglas. During that facelift, Tapeko, 40; Allie, 35; and Noelani, 19, all lived at the Minnesota Zoo,

For seven months or so, the Seven Seas habitat will get a new roof. The roof is courtesy of a Public Museum Capital Grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Workers will also install a new climate control system and an air purification system. This will allow Seven Seas to be air-conditioned in the summer months.

However, from the standpoint of the dolphin’s quality of life, one of the most critical aspects of the work is the installation of a lift platform in the south habitat, which zoo officials can raise to adjust water depth if there’s a need for emergency or advanced medical care for a dolphin.