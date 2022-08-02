Hungry Grizzly Bear Charges After Mountain Goat Herd Past Group of Stunned Hikers: VIDEO

Sometimes you go outdoors and the outdoors comes right at you. A hungry grizzly bear excited hikers as it chased mountain goats at Glacier National Park. When you visit a national park, seeing the wildlife live their natural lives is one of the best parts about it! However, wildlife can get a little too close at times.

One of the hikers that saw the event detailed their situation.

“While hiking the Hidden Lake Overlook Trail in Glacier National Park, I watched a grizzly bear charge after mountain goats. The bear and goats came right onto the well-traveled trail, frightening the hikers who were a few feet from the action. The bear and the goats eventually left the trail and headed down the mountain.”

You can check out the video here. It’s wild as the goats are chased down the mountain, they come onto the trail to get away from the predator. The grizzly bear keeps after the goats, even though the hikers caught its attention for a brief moment. The ursine beast thankfully made the decision to keep moving after its natural prey and not one of the hikers nearby.

Montana contains some of the most amazing wildlife this country has to offer. Seeing it up close and personal is truly amazing. However, I think these hikers would have preferred the goats and the grizzly bear to stay further away from the trails and closer to the woods and mountains.

Glacier National Park is wonderful. Most people think of Yellowstone National Park when they think of Montana, but if you’re in the state don’t sleep on Glacier. You won’t regret it.

Grizzly Bear Takes Selfies at Glacier National Park

Even though most people keep their distance from wildlife at national parks, some don’t. There were visitors to Glacier National Park that saw a grizzly bear and decided to snap photos with it as the predator walked through the area. The bear didn’t stop or pay attention to the people that were gawking over it. Still, the animal could have reacted at any moment.

When it comes to bears, you really don’t want to mess around. They are the ultimate predators in their habitats and have everything they need to chase, take down, and kill what they need to. At top speeds of 35 miles per hour, grizzly bears are terrifying in a sprint. How do you think they can catch goats and elk?

If you see a grizzly bear out at a national park, or elsewhere, then keep your distance. You can appreciate the wildlife from afar and stay safe while doing so. Trust me, that photo isn’t really worth it. So, stay safe out there Outsiders, the outdoors has a lot to throw your way if you aren’t prepared.