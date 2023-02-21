Hunter Photographed In Traffic With Mountain Lion On Back Of Lamborghini

Idaho is a wild, wild place. You never know what you might see. It could just be something as awesome as a successfully hunted mountain lion strapped to the back of a Lamborghini.

The state of Idaho s a paradise for outdoor recreation enthusiasts from around the world. According to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, the state offers some of the most pristine wilderness areas in the lower 48 states. Hikes will take you through epic river canyons, past crystal alpine lakes, and past jagged peaks. Solitude can be found on thousands of miles of hiking trails in Idaho’s two massive designated wilderness areas. The Frank Church and Selway Bitterroot designations are the two largest wilderness areas in the lower 48 states. Additionally, the U.S. Forest Service lists seven national forests headquartered in Idaho. Those National Forests cover roughly 20.4 million acres or approximately 40 percent of the state.

People truly come from all over the world to enjoy the world-class hiking, camping, rock climbing, paddleboarding, hunting, or fishing opportunities that Idaho offers. The state is also home to some of the wildest animals in North America. That includes elk, moose, mountain goats, bighorn sheep, wolves, black bears, grizzly bears, wolverines, mountain lions, and more. To live in a state that wild, the people have to be a little eccentric and really tough too.

Idaho Hunter Shoots Mountain Lion And Straps It To Back Of His Lamborghini

A perfect example of the unique type of people that call Idaho home is this guy. He strapped the mountain lion he just shot to the back of his Lamborghini. Then he presumably dropped it off at the taxidermist for a trophy mount. The series of photos has gone majorly viral online. The pics have been sweeping the hunting community by storm and being reshared by a wide variety of major accounts. I first saw the photos when they were reposted by Cable Smith. He’s the host of the Lonestar Outdoor Show from down in Texas.

More Details About The Lamborghini Driving Cougar Hunter

When the pictures started stirring up a buzz, questions started to emerge regarding the details of the hunt. Shortly after other people shared their pictures of the scene, the hunter chimed in with a follow-up post addressing the entire situation and more information to help put things in context. The video even shows one of the hounds that helped him tree the cat riding shotgun. He’s also now using all the attention to raise money for a good cause.

The man behind the wheel and who hunted the cat is named Will Alt. His Instagram describes him as a “Veteran, father & avid outdoorsman passionate about helping others get to the other side of hardship.” He owns and operates an outfitting service in Montana called The Other Side Ventures. They help veterans get to the other side of their challenges through therapeutic and challenging hunting adventures and ample time spent in the great outdoors.

He just recently summed up the hunt and the cat on the car pictures in his own words online. It sounds like a full video that details the whole adventure that will be airing online in the near future as well. This successful hunt sounds like it was a long time coming, and something Alt wanted to celebrate. He’s now celebrating his epic adventure by offering the same experience to other hunters looking for an adventure of their own.

Will Alt Using Viral Attention From Epic Picture To Rally Awareness For A Good Cause

The hunter from the story has certainly garnered a lot of attention since the pictures first went viral on the internet. Will Alt is now working to harness some of that momentum to rally awareness for a good cause and lift other people’s spirits. He just announced he’s giving away a mountain lion hunt to a lucky winner. He’s also offering up a day at the track cruising in the Lambo to another winner. His caption on a recent Instagram explains things in more detail:

“Over 10 years of pushing snow looking for that lion of a lifetime, 100 memorable trips with amazing friends, and it finally all came together after chasing this amazing lion for two weeks. I couldn’t be more grateful for the years of experiences leading up to this day.

With every adventure, we are dedicated to giving back to someone in need. We will be giving away a fully guided/outfitted mountain lion hunt in the upcoming Idaho 2023/2024 season to someone with a true passion for the outdoors and who can benefit from a life-lifting experience like this. We will also be providing a day at the track in the Lambo for a special car enthusiast and his or her family that needs a day of laughs and exhilarating speed at the track.

If you know someone down on their luck, truly in need of either experience, please shoot me a message and our team will pick the two best candidates. Be sure to follow and share with your friends so we can find the most deserving people out there for these adventures or future trips to come.

Stay tuned for the full video of this action-packed hunt on The Other Side Adventures page! “