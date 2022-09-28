Hurricane Ian: Man Braves the Storm to Wave American Flag in Viral Video

Hurricane Ian has landed on the shores of Florida. Thousands of people will be displaced by the storm after it ravages the state throughout Wednesday afternoon.

So far, countless people have provided terrifying accounts of the high winds pulverizing the state. But one man is going viral for his unique reaction to the incoming storm. He stood defiantly in the pounding winds waving the American flag in the face of impending disaster. The photo was shared by The New York Post.

Hurricane Ian live tracker: Florida man waves American flag in Hurricane Ian’s face https://t.co/Y4ZOPqWN4o pic.twitter.com/oGlpSHWNZO — New York Post (@nypost) September 28, 2022

It either takes a very brave or a very foolish man to stand in the face of a deadly hurricane. Perhaps its some of both. In any case, the man has hopefully sought shelter and is now riding out the storm as America waits to see the damage inflicted from Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian Makes an Unprecedented Impact

Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwest coast of Florida at Cayo Costa at 3:05 p.m. EST on September 28. Reaching Category 4 with 150-mph winds, it’s tied as the fifth-strongest hurricane on record to make a contiguous U.S. landfall. The mighty hurricane’s winds, storm surge, and flooding rain are all expected to cause catastrophic damage, and Ian will go down in history as one of the most damaging hurricanes of all time.

In awe of Hurricane Ian’s display of power as it approaches Florida.



An extraordinary amount lightning surrounding the eye. pic.twitter.com/mPt4EbNOOu — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) September 28, 2022

Devastating and dangerous amounts of surge flooding can be expected. Most likely including thousands of homes and businesses that have never before flooded. The storm surge is predicted to almost entirely submerge the barrier islands of Marco, Big Hickory, Estero, Captiva, North Captiva, Sanibel, Cayo Costa, Gasparilla, and Pine.

I can’t overstate how serious the storm surge threat is in southwest Florida. #Ian will drive deadly surge into Cape Coral and Fort Myers, placing much of the area under water. If you live near the ocean in a surge zone, this is your last chance to leave… pic.twitter.com/FefKkoltd3 — Evan Fisher (@EFisherWX) September 28, 2022

Storm surge flooding in southwest Florida from Ian will transcend anything observed in the last few decades. Perhaps challenging or even topping the living-memory records set during Hurricane Donna in 1960.

Tampa Bay was predicted to receive 5 to 10 feet of surging rains if Ian had made landfall north of the city. Instead, the city is seeing negative storm surges since Ian’s landfall came to the south. Because of the counter-clockwise circulation of air around Ian, strong offshore winds reduced the water level of Tampa Bay by over four feet on Wednesday afternoon.