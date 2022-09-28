Hurricane Ian: Shark Filmed Swimming in Floodwaters on Fort Myers Street

Just after Hurricane Ian officially made landfall, a shark was filmed swimming in floodwaters on a Fort Myers street.

U.S. Stormwatch’s Colin McCarthy posted a video of the fish thrashing the water. “The storm surge is so powerful Hurricane Ian that it brought a shark into the city streets of Fort Myers.”

The storm surge is so powerful from #HurricaneIan that it has brought a shark into the city streets of Fort Myers.



🎥@BradHabuda pic.twitter.com/RHY0kK5RHR — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) September 28, 2022

The shark sighting also comes just after Florida officials warned that alligators, snakes, and bears may emerge during Hurricane Ian. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued a statement. “You may be more likely to see alligators, snakes, and bears, so remember to stay alert and give them space.”

Newsweek further reports that wildlife may become disoriented during Hurricane Ian due to severe weather conditions. This also means that animals may pose more of a threat to humans than usual.

Ocean research organization Ocearch also issued a statement about the storm’s impacts on sharks. “Our team is still watching the Shark Tracker to see what their next moves are, but we are pleasantly surprised by a few of our sharks pinging in right after the hurricane hit, one even pinging during it.”

However, while sharks pose very little danger to humans during a hurricane, Ocearch says it will continue to track the sharks’ movements over the next few days. This is in order to see whether any become displaced during the storm.

Fox 13 further reported that Hurricane Ian made landfall just north of Fort Myers as a category 4 storm. Fort Myers, Sanibel, and Don Pedro Island are considered especially high risk for significant flooding as the storm rolls through. Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says he and his don’t expect the track of the storm to change. “The biggest storm surge will come to the right of where it makes landfall.”

Cuba Begins Cleanup Post Hurricane Ian

Meanwhile, NBC News reports that Cuba is now cleaning up after Hurricane Ian came through earlier this week. Just after the storm made landfall, the entire country was left without power. At least two people died. The storm produced 129 mph winds.

A resident of Guanajay told the media outlet that the storm and cleanup have been intense. He also shared that without electricity, he’s been trying to avoid opening up his refrigerator too much. This is in order to avoid food spoilage.

Hirochi Robaina also took to Facebook to share images of the storm’s aftermath. “It was apocalyptic, a real disaster,” he captioned the post.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel went on to say that the damages in Pinar del Río are great. However, it has not yet been possible to account for it. He said he received calls from Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Both were concerned about the situation and were ready to help.