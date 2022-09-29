Hurricane Ian Washes Away Entire Section of Fort Myers in Devastating Video

After making landfall on Florida’s coast Wednesday, Hurricane Ian has moved on in a destructive path toward South Carolina. In doing so, the Category 5 rapidly turned into a tropical storm, promising to make landfall farther north a second time. Meanwhile, in FL, floodwaters from Hurricane Ian have begun to recede. However, despite that, deadly storm surges completely ravaged areas of the Sunshine State. A shocking video captured the moment an entire section of Fort Myers was washed away in a storm surge.

The clip captures the sound of relentless wind gusts and rain pummeling Fort Meyers. Taking in the scene below, the videographer captures boats pressed up against nearby houses. They also highlight homes almost entirely submerged in water, and vehicles bobbing in the deadly storm surge. Even more shocking though is the moment an entire house gets washed away.

According to the New York Post, Hurricane Ian targeted Fort Meyers on Wednesday around 3 p.m. He reduced much of the region to floating rubble. Wind speeds at the time achieved an unimaginable 125 miles per hour.

Given the amount of destruction Hurricane Ian dealt to Fort Meyers alone, officials set a curfew as of 6 p.m. Wednesday. The curfew is expected to endure for another 48 hours at the least. In addition, Floridians who survived Hurricane Ian’s impact were left without power, with officials also urging them to boil their water after the storm killed electricity at a power plant.

Hurricane Ian Reduced to Tropical Storm

After ravaging the southwestern region of Florida on Wednesday, Hurricane Ian rapidly fell to tropical storm levels. It then made its way toward Orlando and other nearby cities and regions.

The National Hurricane Center predicts Ian will continue on a north-northeast trajectory on Thursday. However, they then expect the storm will later make a sudden turn to the Northwest. Forecasters also expect the tropical storm to strengthen in speed through Friday and Friday night.

The National Hurricane Center further noted, “The center [of the storm] will move farther inland across the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday.”

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 150 miles per hour, drastically dropped in speed on Thursday. It’s now marching on at a more reasonable, though still destructive, 65 miles per hour.

Florida’s Most Recent Storm Becomes One of the Strongest Hurricanes in State History

Before even striking Cuba Tuesday, forecasters knew Hurricane Ian was going to be a massively destructive storm. However, upon making landfall and destroying entire neighborhoods across FL, Hurricane Ian has officially become one of the strongest hurricanes to affect the Sunshine State.

Hurricane Ian, which was just seven miles per hour away from becoming a Category 5 storm upon landfall, represents one of two of the fourth-strongest hurricanes to ever affect the state of Florida. Ian, alongside the 2004 Hurricane Charley, both made landfall near Cayo Costa, FL, with maximum sustained wind speeds reaching 150 miles per hour.

Ahead of Ian and Charley is the 1935 disaster The Labor Day Hurricane, which is estimated to have claimed the lives of more than 600 people, ranking in first place. Behind it comes Hurricane Andrew, which made landfall in FL on August 24th, 1992. Third place is held by the much more recent 2018 storm system, Hurricane Michael.