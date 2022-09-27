Hurricane Ian: Weather Anchor and Cameraman Get Doused by Wave in Key West

A weather anchor and cameraman were doused by a wave in Key West while reporting on Hurricane Ian’s progression.

The Weather Channel took to Twitter to share a video of weather anchor Felicia Combs live in Key West covering Hurricane Ian when she was hit by a massive wave. “When you cover a hurricane, tell your cameraman to watch out for waves,” the Weather Channel declared in the tweet.

When you cover a hurricane, tell your cameraman to watch out for waves! #Ian @FeliciaCombsTWC is LIVE in Key West, Florida: pic.twitter.com/r8vudbgmzb — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 27, 2022

Despite the wave wipeout, Combs continued her coverage of Hurricane Ian. She also responded to various tweets directed to her. One person tweeted to her, “I am just curious why you keep saying the water is ‘angry’. Is the water angry or doing what water does in storms? I think when women are animated, we are seen as angry when we may just be who we are.”

Combs went on to reply, “Def angry… common term used during storms.”

The White House & FEMA Urge Those In Florida To Evacuate If Asked During Hurricane Ian

CNBC reports that on Tuesday (September 27th), FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell urged Floridians not to underestimate Hurricane Ian. She also encouraged everyone to listen to local officials as the storm approach the coast.

“Get ready and do not underestimate the potential this storm can bring,” Criswell stated at a White House briefing. She further explained that she has concerns about “complacency” among residents. “We’re talking about impacts in parts of Florida that hasn’t seen a direct impact in nearly 100 years.”

Meanwhile, The Nation Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ian to Category 3. This means that the storm may bring winds of up to 125 miles per hour. Up to 25 inches of rainfall is expected in some areas. This is in addition to the storm surge, which is predicted to be around 10 feet.

Criswell also warned about potential tornadoes in some areas. “If people are told to evacuate by their local officials, please listen to them. The decision you choose to make may be the difference between life and death.”

The FEMA administration further explained that Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall somewhere between Fort Meyers and Tampa. “By the time it reaches the shores of Florida, the storm is going to slow down to approximately five miles per hour and this is significant because it means that Floridians are going to experience the impacts from the storm for a very long time.”

Criswell added that she spoke to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis late last week. She noted that emergency responders have staged 128,000 gallons of fuel and moved generations nearby to prepare for the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Nearly four million meals and 3.5 million liters of water are also staged in Alabama for evacuees.