Ice Climber Gets Wrecked as Avalanche Blasts Him on Mountain: VIDEO

On a frosty winter morning in Colorado, ice climber Leland Nisky was finishing a 400-foot solo climb up The Ribbon in Ouray when an avalanche hit. Without his years of experience and extensive avalanche knowledge, he could’ve lost his life in the incident. Miraculously, however, he made it through to tell the tale.

After a tough but rewarding morning in the elements, the climber felt the day couldn’t get any better. “The climb was arguably the best ice I’d gotten [that] season,” Nisky said. He’d been climbing for hours but pressed on at a rapid pace, well aware of The Ribbon’s reputation.

Though a popular route for ice climbers, The Ribbon is exceedingly narrow, with monstrous, deadly avalanches pouring down the frozen rock face with regularity. And with only a few moves left to go, the unthinkable occurred.

An avalanche began cascading down the mountain, snow and debris pummeling the ice climber as he slammed his axe into the ice with all his might, bowing his head to breathe through an air pocket while his helmet camera recorded every moment of the harrowing ordeal.

“This was probably one of the most terrifying experiences I’ve had while solo climbing,” Nisky said, via the Earthpix Instagram video of the avalanche. “Took absolutely every ounce of strength I could muster to keep holding onto my tools.”

“I was on edge about posting this to social media, but it seemed too insane that I had caught it on camera to not. Grateful for years of experience and training in stressful situations to keep me calm and allow me to make it through this freak situation and get back home safe.”

Ice Climber Recounts His Near-Death Avalanche Experience

The avalanche lasted only two minutes. But for the ice climber, who could barely breathe and assumed a colossal wave of snow would send him plunging 400 feet to his death at any moment, it felt like an eternity.

According to Leland Nisky, one of the worst parts of the entire nightmare was that he didn’t see it coming and thus had no time to prepare himself for the oncoming deluge.

“It was loose snow sloughing off the surface and building until it became an avalanche,” he told Outside Magazine. “Probably caused by a gust of wind. In the video, it’s hard to tell, but I was slightly under a bulge of ice, meaning that I did not see it coming. I was actually switching my hands to place my tool when it hit.”

“It was terrifying. I’ve been partially buried in an avalanche years ago in Washington, and the same terror overtook me.”

“There was a wave in there, about 10 seconds after I managed to calm myself down and throw my second tool in the wall, that hit me with a ton of weight,” Nisky continued. “It was immense pressure, and I felt chunks of snow bouncing off my backpack and body. I thought I was going to die. If a wave of any more force hit me, I don’t think I could’ve held on.”