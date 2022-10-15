Idaho Mom Breaks State Record With Gorgeous ‘Monster’ Hybrid Trout

An Idaho mother reportedly broke the state record with a monster hybrid trout while fishing at Henrys Lake earlier this month.

According to the Idaho Official Government website, Hailey Thomas of Rigby landed a new catch-and-release state record when she hooked a 36-inch long monster rainbow/cutthroat hybrid trout. She had gone to the lake with her husband and two children for the fishing trip on October 4th. “Congratulations to Hailey Thomas of Rigby on landing a new catch-and-release state record from Henrys Lake. Hailey hooked the 36-inch long monster rainbow/cutthroat hybrid on Oct. 4 while fishing with her family on the renowned east Idaho lake.”

“Hailey did a phenomenal job fighting the fish,” the new Idaho record keeper’s husband declared. “And keeping it out of the abundant weeds, notorious for knocking large trout off the line. After a stressful minute or so, I reached out and scooped up the fish. The net I usually use for chasing carp looked so small, as the first barely fit in!”

Hailey’s husband is also the previous Idaho record holder. He stated, “That’s the biggest trout I’ve seen in my life!” It was noted that at 36 inches long, with a 21-inch girth, the fish might have weighed anywhere from 17-20 pounds.

The government website further notes that Henrys Lake is in eastern Idaho and is famous for its blue-ribbon trout fishing. It is also home to the native Yellowstone cutthroat trout and the rainbow/cutthroat hybrid and brook trout. The rainbow trout that comes in behind Thomas’ fish is Brett Jones’ 31.25 inches fish that was found at American Falls Reservoir on May 25, 2020.

Here Are the Complete Guidelines For the Idaho Record Fishing Program

As part of the Idaho Official Government website, here are the complete guidelines for the Idaho record fish program. It was noted that only fish caught in publicly-accessible waters with legal fishing methods during an open season are eligible for state records.

All applicants must have a valid Idaho fishing license at the time that the fish was caught. “No records will be awarded for fish caught during salvage seasons or at private pay-to-fish facilities,” it was noted. “Archery and spearfishing records will be combined into a single category and awarded separately from rod/reel records for legally taken fish (unprotected nongame fish species only).”

The fish caught will be recognized in two categories of Idaho State Record Fish. This includes Certified Weight Records and Catch-and-Release Records. “Existing historical records for species that can no longer be legally harvested will remain in place as Certified Weight Records. All state record species previously awarded will remain as viable categories and will appear in the official list of Idaho record fish published in the Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet and on the IDFG website.”

The guidelines added that White Sturgeon, wild Steelhead, wild ocean run Chinook Salmon and Bull Trout may not be harvested. They are only eligible for Catch-and-Release records.