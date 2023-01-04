Idiots Get Torched Online For Pics Too Close To Bison at Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park is one of the most visited national parks in the country. A lot of the park visitors do some really dumb stuff while they’re there. So much so, that an Instagram account documenting these idiots in action has over 150,000 followers. The page titled “Tourons of Yellowstone” is named for a mashup between the words tourist and moron.

Oftentimes the stories document people getting insanely close to wild animals without any fear of the repercussions. A recent post shows a group of tourists huddled around a lounging bison that could rise up and gore them at any moment. According to the caption, the photo was taken near the park’s Biscuit Basin.

Social Media Reacts To Idiots Within Crazy Close Distance To Bison

Comments quickly flooded in, with people calling out the tourons in the video for their naive and reckless behavior. “I understand the joy of seeing a bison so close .. however, people are so stupid regarding the care of this animal … I hope these dumb a** have good health insurance. It’s gonna hurt if this beautiful animal charges them,” one lady said.

“Too bad you can’t use a paintball gun or at least a bean bag cannon or something to get these idiots’ attention, rather than only a whistle,” said another.

Perhaps the best summary of the situation was the guy that said, “The dumbest animal in this picture is the human.”

A Long History Of Tourist’s Dumb Interactions With Bison

This, however, is not the first documented example of tourists at Yellowstone National Park having idiotic interactions with the park’s most iconic animal.

A recent video shows an absolutely massive buffalo strolling through a crowded parking lot. Instead of giving the animal its space, the crowd flocks around it hoping to get pictures. Luckily the bison showed more poise than the tourists, seemingly unbothered by the whole ordeal. Not all Yellowstone tourists are that dumb though. Others know to give the massive animals their space. Even if it means going out of their way or changing plans.

However, some tourons are so idiotic that they not only get super close to bison, but they’re also dumb enough to try to touch them. In this astonishing video, this guy walks right up to a bison and just starts patting it on the head. The animal appears to try and warn the man by violently shaking its head back and forth. Finally, the charges toward the man as he falls to the ground during the chaos. Miraculously though he remains unharmed.

Another video shows a young man laying down on the ground attempting to get a good angle for a photograph of a buffalo. He looks to be about a mere 10 or so feet away. Somehow he escapes the situation without any harm.

Despite Yellowstone National Park is full of apex predators like wolves and grizzlies, bison actually injure more people than any other animal in the park each year.