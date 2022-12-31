Incredible ‘Perfectly Preserved’ 152 Million-Year-Old Fossil Uncovered

Back in 2014, German scientists discovered a “perfectly preserved” 152 million-year-old fossil of a dinosaur. The discovery was recently documented in the scientific journal Fossil Records.

The fossil is also believed to be the oldest specimen of the species Pterodactylus ever discovered.

“The specimen is a complete, articulated and exquisitely preserved skeleton of a small-sized individual,” scientists write in the paper that describes the skeleton. The discovery was made near Painten, which is a small town in central Bavaria, according to Jam Press.

Pictures provided by the New York Post show the encased fossil, which can be found at the Twitter link below.

The Pterodactylus discovered was a pterosaur, a flying reptile species that ruled the skies for 160 million years. They lived from the Mesozoic Era to the Cretaceous era, where they became extinct in some sort of cataclysmic event. This occurred over 66 million years ago, according to the New York Post.

The pterosaur’s wings could measure up to nearly 40 feet in diameter. The species was first discovered by Italian scientist Cosimo Alesssandro Collin. However, for 25 years after its discovery, it was believed to be an aquatic species. However, a French scientists named Georges Cuvier realized that the Pterodactylus was actually a flying reptile, according to Science Daily.

Scientists Stunned at ‘Pristine’ Condition of Fossil

This particular specimen was a “sub-adult” dinosaur. The discovery is very significant considering it’s believed to be about a million years older than any previously discovered Pterodactylus fossils.

Paleontologists spent over 120 hours extracting the bones of the dinosaur from the ground. Once uncovered, the bones were analyzed by a research team. The scientists belonged to the University of Tübingen and Dinosaurier Museum Altmühltal, both of which reside in Germany.

Many scientists were shocked by how well-preserved the fossils were, especially considering its age.

“Only a very small portion of the left mandible as well as of the left and right tibia is missing,” the study wrote. “Otherwise, the skeleton is nearly perfectly preserved with every bone present and in its roughly correct anatomical position.”

The researchers then elaborated on the condition of the specimen. “The wings are folded with the right wing lying partly under the left one and partly under the body skeleton.”

However, other profound dinosaur fossil discoveries have been made recently. A recent discovery of a fossil uncovered a dinosaur with a mammal’s foot inside its rib cage. This suggests that dinosaurs ate mammals, which was contrary to popular belief before this groundbreaking discovery. The fossil contains the foot of what researchers describe as a “mouse-like” creature.

Dr. David Hone of Queen Mary University of London led the group of researchers that made the findings. Hone spoke on their discovery.

“This study paints a picture of a fascinating moment in time – the first record of a dinosaur eating a mammal – even if it isn’t quite as frightening as anything in Jurassic Park,” he said. “While this mammal would absolutely not have been a human ancestor, we can look back at some of our ancient relatives being a meal for hungry dinosaurs.”