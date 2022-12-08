Incredibly Chunky Bear Tries Its Best to Cross the Road: VIDEO

You’ve heard of chickens crossing the road, but have you heard of chunky bears crossing the asphalt? Some Yellowstone National Park visitors captured quite a sight when a large bear made its way across a road.

In the video, the chunky bear is minding its own business and crossing the road. The bystanders couldn’t help but be astonished by the sight of the large animal. “He is a fat bear, oh my God!” the person recording stated. Another bystander pointed out there were more bears in the distance. “They’re everywhere!”

According to Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary, black bears are considered a common sight within the park’s ecosystem. There are notably an estimated 500-650 in the park and they’re also common in Grand Teton National park as well. “There are an estimated 600,000 black bears in North America, roughly half of which live in the United States.”

These types of bears are notably true omnivores. Their diet is about 80% plant material and 20% protein. During the fall months, the animals start a phase called hyperphagia. This means that they start to consume more and more calories every day to prepare for hibernation. During that time, they eat more food, specifically protein.

“While they can be found out and about at most times of day,” the Sanctuary continued. “Their primary foraging time is dusk and dawn. In this ecosystem, they tend to be more active during the day when the grizzlies are least active. thus they can be classification as crepuscular and diurnal.”

Small North Carolina Town Warns of Black Bear Near Neighborhood

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, the city of Cary, North Carolina has set out a warning to those in a neighborhood of a black bear sighting.

According to WRAL News, an email from Omega Management was sent to residents of Lake Point Village in Kildaire Farms, stating there have been multiple black bear sightings near the Kildaire Farms Racquet Club as well as the lake. “Please take extra caution when walking on the trails, Greenways, and around the lake areas,” the message reads.

The Cary police also reported that they have only received one phone call about a black bear sighting. “An officer was not dispatched as the animal wasn’t presenting a danger at the time. The caller was advised to stay away from it and referred to NC Wildlife,” a representative stated.

It was further reported that Pebble Creek Drive circles close to the Kildaire Farms Lake, very close to the Greenway and near the intersection with Cary Parkway and Two Creeks Road. Residents are encouraged to contact the Cary Police Department if they see the black bear again.